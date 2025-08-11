Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paytm, Eternal surge up to 6%, stocks near 52-week highs

Paytm, Eternal surge up to 6%, stocks near 52-week highs

Shares of Eternal, the parent company of food aggregator Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit, were up 3% to ₹310.40, quoting close to its record high level of ₹314.40

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paytm, Eternal shares price today: Shares of One97 Communications, the company that operates the Paytm brand, hit a 52-week high of ₹1,128.50, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. 
 
The stock price of the fintech company has surpassed its previous high of ₹1,128, touched on July 24, 2025. In the past month, the stock surged 24 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Eternal, the parent company of food aggregator Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit, were up 3 per cent to ₹310.40 in intra-day trade. The stock is quoting close to its record high level of ₹314.40, touched on July 24, 2025. 
 

Antfin offloads stake in Eternal, Paytm via open market

On August 7, 2025, Antfin Singapore Holding offloaded a 1.46 per cent stake in Eternal (formerly Zomato) via block deals. The Chinese investor sold 141.3 million shares at a price of ₹289.91 per share, NSE bulk deal data shows.

On August 5, 2025, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. sold its entire 5.84 per cent stake for around ₹4,000 crore. According to BSE bulk deals data, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. sold 18.64 million shares in two tranches. Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV is the entity of the Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba Group.

Brokerages' view on Paytm, Eternal

Yes Securities maintained an 'Add' rating on Paytm with a revised price target of ₹1,200. Management stated that the Payments business is already profitable on a standalone basis without merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI and will be a large profitability driver when MDR-bearing form factors grow. Net payments margin is going to rise because of a rise in credit cards, EMI and loyalty points.
 
Emkay Global Financial Services believes lenders’ willingness to offer loans without a Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) is a testimony to the improved asset quality of the merchant loan portfolio. Paytm is executing well on acquiring merchants, leveraging its superior Soundbox products and distributing loans to them. 
 
With low penetration of loans, the brokerage firm sees a long growth runway for this business. Considering cash on books of ₹1,290 crore, the long growth runway for payments and financial services, and the various opportunities, the brokerage firm believes the risk-return is attractive. It retains a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,350.
 
“Eternal continues to be one of our preferred picks in the listed Internet space as we believe it is well-positioned to benefit from robust industry tailwinds for the hyperlocal delivery businesses. Its balance sheet also remains strong with net cash of ₹18,900 crore as of June 2025 (₹18,800 crore in March 2025),” analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities, maintaining a 'Buy' rating on stock and target price of ₹320 per share. 
 

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

