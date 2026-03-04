"India missed out on chips, models but real opportunity is in applications"

ChatGPT is the example that all of us use as a great product. AI products, because they are actually fairly intelligent, should be able to engage users more, should be able to provide value which is better, should be able to keep users for longer. Fundamentally these products should deliver more value to the user whether it's a consumer or a business and hence, if you have a product that is really solving a user's value your unit economics will never be bad. ChatGPT's retention curves are the only product ever in the world where with time the economics are getting better, not worse.