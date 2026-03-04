"India missed out on chips, models but real opportunity is in applications"

A good example is a former intern we backed who became a founder. He was 23 or 24 and decided to go to the US through the Embark program, focusing on SAP maintenance. Six months later, he had signed a Fortune 100 customer and raised a round from a tier-one global VC.
Q: How much does infrastructure hold back the AI companies you back?
For founders building in an AI-native way, you need more capital, faster decisions, and much more support. That's why we've compressed our process into a few weeks, doubled our cheque size, added perks worth $1 million-$3 million, and increased follow-on reserves. While compute costs may rise, manpower costs reduce meaningfully because teams can build faster with AI tooling. We believe $500,000 to $1 million is sufficient for most applied AI ideas to get started and run early experiments.