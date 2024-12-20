Namma Yatri's eyes to transform mobility space with zero-commission model

Namma Yatri, the zero-commission mobility app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) , said it is transforming the ride-hailing ecosystem and inspiring industry adoption. By enabling drivers to keep 100 per cent of their earnings and offering affordable rides, the firm said it has become a model for fair and sustainable mobility that prioritises people over profits. To date, Namma Yatri said it has generated over Rs 1,100 crore in driver earnings, improving their financial stability and livelihoods.

A recent white paper by ONDC highlights that apps like Namma Yatri on an open network have the potential to generate Rs 3 lakh crore in economic impact over five years. By saving drivers Rs 20,000 crore annually through its zero-commission model, the open network approach is projected to drive Rs 51,000 crore to Rs 67,000 crore in additional annual economic activity. This model could also boost goods and services tax (GST) revenues by Rs 1,000 crore annually through increased local household spending.

“Namma Yatri showcases the transformative potential of decentralised, P2P models on open networks. This could be the UPI moment for mobility—empowering drivers, lowering costs for customers, and setting a blueprint for India to lead in digital innovation and inclusion,” said Pramod Verma, chief architect of Aadhaar and UPI.

Namma Yatri said its adoption of ONDC's principles of decentralisation, openness, unbundling, and interoperability creates an inclusive and equitable digital marketplace.

For 34-year-old Salman Khan from Bengaluru, Namma Yatri has been transformative. "Before Namma Yatri, most of my earnings went in commissions. Now, I’ve cleared my debts, started saving, and sent my kids to a good school. It has given us hope for a brighter future," he said.

This driver-centred approach is central to Namma Yatri’s mission of empowering livelihoods and creating meaningful impact.

Also Read

Partnering with local governments and communities, Namma Yatri is scaling up its model across states. It is investing in public transport integration to enable seamless multimodal travel. The aim of driver welfare initiatives like the Mahila Shakti programme for women EV drivers, low-cost credit, regular savings programmes, and social security scheme integration is to uplift drivers and improve livelihoods.

“Our vision goes beyond mobility—it’s about building a movement that uplifts drivers, strengthens local economies, and delivers exceptional value to customers,” said Shan M S from Namma Yatri. “By scaling the zero-commission model on an open network and integrating public transport, we aim to create a future-ready and inclusive mobility ecosystem that benefits everyone.”

The company said this approach aligns with the Government’s Digital India and Viksit Bharat vision, fostering a mobility system that supports drivers and passengers while promoting sustainable economic growth.

To date, the company said the drivers have completed over 7 crore trips, earning more than Rs 1,100 crore without any commissions. Namma Yatri has nearly 5 lakh registered drivers and more than 1 crore registered riders.

The company also has plans to expand its services with launches in five to six new cities in the next quarter.