Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / Piyush Goyal to launch Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry on Monday

Piyush Goyal to launch Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry on Monday

The primary goal of BHASKAR is to build the world's largest digital registry for stakeholders within the startup ecosystem

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The government would invite all stakeholders to become part of this transformative initiative as it is poised to redefine India's startup landscape and create a more connected, efficient, and collaborative environment for entrepreneurship. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will on Monday launch the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative which will serve as a central hub where startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies can come together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and accelerate growth.

According to an official statement, it will also enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The primary goal of BHASKAR is to build the world's largest digital registry for stakeholders within the startup ecosystem.

To achieve this, the platform will offer several key features such as networking and collaboration. providing centralized access to resources, creating personalized identification, enhancing discoverability, and supporting India's global brand.

"BHASKAR will bridge the gap between startups, investors, mentors, and other stakeholders, allowing for seamless interaction across sectors," the statement said adding by consolidating resources, the platform will provide startups with immediate access to critical tools and knowledge, enabling faster decision-making and more efficient scaling.

Through this initiative, every stakeholder will be assigned a unique BHASKAR ID, ensuring personalized interactions and tailored experiences across the platform.

More From This Section

E-commerce firm Flipkart equips sellers with tools ahead of flagship event

Premium

Startups tackle loneliness with services for friendships and companionship

Softbank-backed InMobi raises $100 mn via debt financing agreement

Origin starts Bengaluru operations, plans to raise $10 million funding

Nestasia secures $8.35 million from Susquehanna Asia VC and Stellaris

Through powerful search features, users can easily locate relevant resources, collaborators, and opportunities, ensuring faster decision-making and action.

It will also serve as a vehicle for promoting India's global reputation as a hub for innovation, making cross-border collaborations more accessible to startups and investors alike.

By facilitating easy access to knowledge and resources, BHASKAR will help unlock the full potential of India's startup ecosystem, driving the country's emergence as a global leader in entrepreneurship.

The government would invite all stakeholders to become part of this transformative initiative as it is poised to redefine India's startup landscape and create a more connected, efficient, and collaborative environment for entrepreneurship.

India, home to over 1,46,000 government-recognized startups, has rapidly become one of the world's most dynamic startup hubs and this initiative seeks to leverage this potential by providing an all-encompassing, one-stop digital platform that addresses the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors alike.

By serving as a centralized registry, BHASKAR will enable seamless access to a wide array of resources, tools, and knowledge that will help fuel the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to execution.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Goyal launches two portals for timely delivery of services to exporters

Bihar a 'hidden gem' not discovered by the world, says Piyush Goyal

Trade Connect e-Platform aims to raise India's exports market share: Goyal

Goyal urges auto component makers to cut imports, target $100 bn exports

Declining bank credit may feature in Piyush Goyal's meet with exporters

Topics :Piyush Goyalstart- ups

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News