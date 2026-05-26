'Pronto's use of customer data early test of DPDP Act implementation'

“No customer's home has ever been recorded by us, in any way. When customers let our experts in, they place immense trust in us: that our experts are verified, well-trained, and that their privacy is absolute. We don't take that lightly,” Agarwal said on X.

“In the interest of transparency, yes, we were approached by several players, and yes, we have studied how this technology works. But understanding something and deploying it in our customers' homes are two very different things. We have not done the latter, have no partnership with anyone in this regard, and have no intention of changing that. We're in the business of home services and of trust. We intend to keep it that way,” Agarwal said.