Quest Global aims to triple revenue by 2030, work on 2-nm chip design, fab

The Singapore-headquartered product engineering firm's client roster spans automotive, aerospace and defence, energy, high-tech, industrial equipment, railways, and semiconductor sectors

Rajeev Nair, Gopakumar Vasavan
Rajeev Nair (Left), vice president and strategic business leader for semiconductors, Quest Global and Gopakumar Vasavan (Right), vice president of strategy and solutions for semiconductors, Quest Global
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Singapore-based product engineering firm Quest Global aims to triple its revenue to $3 billion by 2030 and increase the number of people employed globally across its offices to 50,000 from the current 21,000, Gopakumar Vasavan, vice president of strategy and solutions for semiconductors, told Business Standard.
 
The company, however, will continue to focus on its core areas and work with existing clients, rather than expanding aggressively and simultaneously working with multiple companies, he added.
 
“We are very focused and selective about partnering with our clients. It is not because we do not want to serve them or because there is a lack of engineering talent. Engineering is very communication-intensive, and if we go after too many clients, we will not be able to serve them,” he said.
 
Quest Global currently boasts of clients across the automotive, aerospace and defence, energy, high-tech, industrial equipment, railways, and semiconductor sectors.
 
In the semiconductor space, Quest Global aims to collaborate with leading companies that are working on cutting-edge technologies and developing the 2-nm chip, both in fabrication and chip design areas, Vasavan said.
 
“Our vision is obviously to solve the hardest problems for our clients. In the semiconductor industry, 2-nm chips are the next major development on the horizon. We want to support our clients to develop that,” Rajeev Nair, vice president and strategic business leader for semiconductors, said.
 
Regarding equipment needed to develop ultra-modern chips, such as the 2-nm chips, Quest Global is working with clients to develop solutions for ultraviolet technologies, Nair said.
 
Commenting on India’s semiconductor ecosystem, Nair said that although many chip packaging companies are currently setting up their units in India, it is merely a pit stop in their overall journey. Chip fabrication giants, he said, will also start coming to the country within the next five years.
 
To address the talent requirement that is likely to arise once these companies start operating in India, the government, educational institutions, and private companies should focus on training students as specialist engineers rather than general engineers, Vasavan said.

Topics :Technologystart- upssemiconductor

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

