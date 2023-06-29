Home / Companies / Start Ups / RACEnergy inaugurates 10,000 sq ft battery production facility in T'gana

RACEnergy inaugurates 10,000 sq ft battery production facility in T'gana

The facility inaugurated on Wednesday is equipped with a 50 MWh battery production plant, which can manufacture 30,000 batteries per annum, the company said in a release

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RACEnergy, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech electric vehicle infrastructure company for battery swapping, has inaugurated its new 10,000 square feet battery production facility here.

The facility inaugurated on Wednesday is equipped with a 50 MWh battery production plant, which can manufacture 30,000 batteries per annum, the company said in a release.

This milestone aligns with RACEnergy's goal of targeting 80,000 two and three-wheelers by 2025, representing a significant step towards their target of having 2,50,000 swappable batteries in circulation in the same timeframe, it said.

The new facility will provide a collaborative environment for engineers and designers to push the boundaries of innovation, further developing cutting-edge battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs) and significantly expanding the company's production capacity, it said.

"The launch of our new facility marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise the electric mobility sector and will cater to 25 per cent of our goal of targeting 80,000 two and three-wheelers by 2025," said Arun Sreyas, Co-Founder of RACEnergy.

"With 500 swaps on our network daily, our facility will empower us to efficiently address the rising demand and expand our market presence globally," he said.

Gautham Maheswaran, Co-Founder of RACEnergy said : "We are committed to localising critical components of the EV value stream, and the new facility will enable us to achieve in-house production of EV and battery parts."

"With increased production capacity, we can extend the usage of batteries and serve both domestic and international markets. The facility's strategic setup aligns perfectly with our goal of expanding our battery swapping solutions across multiple vehicle segments," he added.

Also Read

Gogoro, Belrise Industries to set up battery swapping infra in Maharashtra

Gogoro, Belrise to bet $2.5 bn on battery-swapping infra in Maharashtra

Delhi to get more EV charging stations, battery swapping facilities

India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW

Taiwanese firm Gogoro eyes India as hub for making electric two-wheelers

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Lot of global investor interest in India right now: Arkam Ventures MD

Why can fintech sector ecosystem in India survive funding winter

Travel fintech firm Scapia raises $9 mn for operations, tech capability

Don't depend on govt procurement, explore domestic, export markets: Kant

Topics :Electric VehiclesTelanganaBattery makersLithium battery

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story