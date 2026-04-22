Spill Games raises $3.1 million to scale portfolio-driven gaming model

Founded in 2024 by Om Misra, Tapan Ranjan, and Harsh Garg, Spill was built around a simple conviction: that success in mobile gaming need not rely solely on creative luck, but can increasingly be shaped by disciplined systems, rapid iteration, and repeatable execution. The founders played important roles at PlaySimple and saw first-hand what it takes to build one of India’s most successful global gaming companies. They have brought the same discipline to a studio designed from day one for speed, data, and reuse.