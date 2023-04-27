

This is the longest drought since August 2016, when it took 17 months for India to come up with a new unicorn. Social media messaging app Hike gained unicorn status in August 2016, and then ed-tech startup Byju's became a unicorn in January 2018. India, the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world, has not seen a new unicorn in over six months, data from Venture Intelligence showed. Molbio Diagnostics was the last startup to cross the valuation of $1 billion in September last year. Currently, India has 102 unicorns.



The funding crunch globally has already led to lower margins and layoffs. It has also led to delayed stock listings for startups like Oyo in India. This contrasts with 2021 when India added a new unicorn every week. In 2021, 44 new unicorns were recorded in India, and 23 were added to the list in 2022.



And only 271 Indian startups raised funding in Q1 2023, compared with 561 last year, according to CB Insights. According to data from CB Insights, startups in India raised just $2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, 75 per cent lower than the same period of last year. This is the smallest quarterly number in nearly three years.