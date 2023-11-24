American Express appoints Sharon Chew as Vice President & General Manager of Global Merchant Services Asia

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 24: American Express announced the appointment of Sharon Chew as the Vice President & General Manager of Global Merchant Services Asia. In her new role, Sharon will be responsible for all aspects of card acceptance, including payments processing, client management, merchant partnerships and the development of new payment technology to drive merchant acceptance for American Express cards in the region, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and India markets.

Detailing her appointment, Werner Decker, Executive Vice President & General Manager, GMS International, American Express said, "We are making tremendous progress with our vision to significantly increase American Express card acceptance, where it matters most, for our high spending customers. Sharon's extensive experience across the payments landscape in Asia will help us fuel the shift to cashless payments with greater advances in the digital services ecosystem while further enhancing card acceptance."

Sharon Chew, added, "I am excited for this new role and am looking forward to strengthening our existing merchant and acquiring partnerships; forging new relationships, while further expanding our reach in the region. With its diverse customer base and evolving payments landscape, Asia is a unique market for American Express where we are committed to enhancing our merchant value proposition."

Sharon first joined American Express in 2004 and during the initial 16 years, held leadership positions across consumer and network businesses leading product and marketing, supporting proprietary issuers and bank partners across 17 markets in Asia. Prior to rejoining American Express recently, Sharon was the General Manager for loyalty solutions for Asia-Pacific in Mastercard overseeing loyalty engagement for financial institutions, digital partners and strategic merchants across Australia, Greater China, North & South Asia and South-east Asia.

With over 20 years of experience in the payments space, Sharon has led large-scale enterprise projects and business transformation initiatives with a proven track record of successful leadership and results across local, regional and global teams.

