Anant Adds Another Milestone to Its Expanding World-class Infra as Ajay Piramal Inaugurates Faculty & Graduate Housing

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 4: Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University , inaugurated Anant's newest building, Faculty and Graduate Housing, on 1st September, 2025 in the presence of key members of the university leadership. The event marks a significant milestone in the university's commitment to providing a vibrant living experience for the members of the Anant community. Latest addition to Anant's World-class Infrastructure for Transformative Learning Ecosystem.

The newly built facility, designed by acclaimed Rushabh Parekh Design Studio (RPDS), has a built-up area of 26,475 sq. m. and comprises 172 apartments, including studio apartments and 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes. A true home-away-from-home crafted with care and attention to detail, the housing also features thoughtfully designed common spaces, a gymnasium, yoga room, cafe and a visitor's lounge. Ensuring safety, the residence is equipped with CCTV surveillance across all common areas and is secured round the clock by Anant's dedicated security team.

During the visit, Mr. Piramal also interacted with the faculty and students, encouraging them to follow their passion and use their creativity to design solutions for global impact, something that Anant National University prepares them for. He said, "India is a young country, and you are the future. You can make a difference with your design thinking and develop solutions that are unique to India and globally relevant. Anant offers that opportunity and scope for you to create impactful solutions."

Anant is currently undergoing a massive infrastructural transformation, expanding over 1.5 lakh sq. m. to create a world-class learning environment. The state-of-the-art academic centres, equipped with cutting-edge technology, will ensure that students have access to the latest innovations in design and technology. What makes this expansion unique is the involvement of some of the world's most renowned architects, including BV Doshi/Rajeev Kathpalia, Bimal Patel, Rahul Mehrotra, Sasaki, Hafeez Contractor, Aniket Bhagwat and Vijay Arya.

With this expansion, Anant National University reaffirms its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure to facilitate world-class learning, while also contributing to the mission of Viksit Bharat through design-driven innovation and excellence.

About Anant National University:

Anant National University, India's premier design university, is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Anant follows the DesignX pedagogy, where 'X' is the symbol drawn from mathematics, representing enhancement. This new learning approach multiplies traditional design pedagogy with liberal arts disciplines, emerging technologies and knowledge drawn from hands-on community experiences to help understand our world better and to devise impactful solutions.

Our multidisciplinary undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in design, architecture, climate action and visual arts harness knowledge from various disciplines and traditional practices to integrate it with cutting-edge technology to address diverse challenges. We train our designers to become solutionaries -- revolutionary thinkers with a solution-oriented mindset.

Anant National University has been recognised as the Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat, highlighting our efforts to provide our students with world-class education, innovative pedagogy, high employability and enhanced entrepreneurial and research opportunities. Anant has also received the prestigious '5-Star Rating' in the category of Architecture and a '4-Star Rating' in the University category in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) 2023-24. These recognitions reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class institution of great eminence and excellence.

