Artemis Medicare Services Ltd Reports Robust Q1 FY26 Results with 28.2% Growth in Net Profit

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 7: Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. has announced robust performance for Q1 for financial year 2025-26, with a consolidated gross revenue of ₹2,681 million for Q1, an upturn of 14.4% year on year. The Board of Directors were pleased to have approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, showing steady performance on all metrics.

The company's net revenue from operations went up by 14.2% to ₹2,550 million from ₹2,232 million in the first quarter of FY25. The company's EBITDA went up 19.0% to ₹483 million, with a good margin of 19.0%. Most importantly, net profit jumped 28.2% to ₹212 million, up from ₹165 million in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly Artemis Hospital Gurgaon Performance Highlights

Q1 FY2025-26 (Apr-Jun) vs Q1 FY2024-25

* Average gross revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) was at Rs 83,900, as against Rs 79,200

* Net Revenue from operations was up 16.0% to close at Rs 2,412 Million, as against Rs 2,080 Million in Q1 FY25

* EBITDA reported was Rs 495 Million at a margin of 20.5%, as against Rs 415 Million

* Bed capacity utilisation stood at 61.2%

* Revenues from overseas patients increased by 31.4% to Rs 704 Million from Rs 536 Million

* Overseas patients contributed 29% to Net Revenue

* Average length of stay (ALOS) at 3.7 days compared to 3.6 days

Quarterly Consolidated Performance Highlights

Q1 FY2025-26 (Apr-Jun) vs Q1 FY2024-25

* Net Revenue from operations was up 14.2% to close at Rs 2,550 Million, as against Rs 2,232 Million in Q1 FY25

* EBITDA reported was Rs 483 Million at a margin of 19.0%, as against Rs 406 Million

* Net profit for Q1 closed at Rs 212 Million, as against Rs 165 Million in the Q1 FY25

Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon also delivered impressive results. The hospital's net income went up 16.0% to ₹2,412 million. The average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) went up to ₹83,900, the highest it has ever been. In Q1 FY25, it was ₹79,200. EBITDA for the hospital went up to ₹495 million, keeping a margin of 20.5%. Overseas sales were a big part of this, going up by 31.4% to ₹704 million, which is 29% of net sales. The average length of stay (ALOS) was 3.7 days, and 61.2% of the beds were full.

Commenting on the company's performance, Onkar Kanwar, Chairman, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd said "We are pleased to announce a strong start to FY26, with Q1 delivering consistent growth and resilient operational performance despite being a seasonally soft quarter. Our continued focus on cost optimization, operational efficiency, and disciplined execution has enabled us to maintain healthy profitability and margins. Our highest-ever ARPOB, driven by an optimized case and payer mix and strong international patient inflow, reinforces our position as a leader in Medical Value Travel.

During the quarter, we added new beds at our flagship hospital's third tower, strengthening capacity and improving unit economics in the coming quarters. We also signed a binding MoU with Dr. Vidya Sagar Kaushalya Devi Memorial Health Centre for a proposed Medical Services Agreement, marking an important step in expanding in North India.

On the clinical front, we launched India's first private Geriatrics & Longevity Department and partnered with KIMS, Hyderabad for heart-lung transplants, underscoring our commitment to advanced patient-centric care.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustainable growth through operational excellence, geographic expansion and strategic partnerships, as we continue building Artemis into one of India's most trusted healthcare brands."

