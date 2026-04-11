Bata India launches new "Everyday Essentials" featuring Taapsee Pannu

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10: Bata India, India's most trusted footwear brand, is set to launch its latest campaign, "Everyday Essentials. Reinvented," bringing renewed focus to open footwear, an enduring staple in Indian wardrobes. Fronted by actor Taapsee Pannu, the campaign celebrates the category's deep-rooted relevance in India while presenting a contemporary collection designed for modern women.

The collection focuses on open silhouettes, including flat and low-heeled sandals, peep-toes, woven straps and styles with adjustable buckles. Crafted using lightweight materials and supportive construction, the range is designed for long hours of wear while keeping the look fresh, minimal and easy to style. A palette of beige, brown, silver and black gives the collection a relaxed, modern sensibility, while subtle heel heights add stability without compromising comfort.

More than just a seasonal trend, open footwear continues to be a category deeply embedded in Indian consumer behaviour. From navigating daily commutes to transitioning into relaxed evening settings, sandals and open styles have consistently delivered on ease and adaptability. This sustained demand is reflected in scale, with Bata selling over 2 million pairs of open footwear in 2025, reinforcing its position as a category staple.

Speaking about the campaign, Badri Beriwal, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Bata India said, "Everyday Essentials. Reinvented reflects the way Bata is looking at modern footwear today - through the lens of comfort, utility and design that fits seamlessly into real life. With this collection, we are bringing together thoughtful construction and contemporary style to create footwear that feels relevant, easy to wear and dependable through the day."

Adding to the campaign's spirit, Taapsee Pannu added, "For me, comfort is essential when it comes to footwear. My days are often packed and constantly on the move, so I naturally gravitate towards styles that feel effortless to wear while still looking stylish. The open footwear from Bata's Everyday Essentials collection fit seamlessly into my everyday routine."

With "Everyday Essentials. Reinvented," Bata positions open footwear not just as a category, but as an everyday constant, one that continues to evolve with the pace and preferences of modern India. With accessible pricing starting at ₹799, the collection aligns with Bata's commitment to making well-crafted, everyday footwear widely available.

Campaign link: www.instagram.com/reel/DW8qHyFot5X/?igsh=MXNheXRlNzliY3c0NQ%3D%3D

About Bata India

For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2023. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 1900+ stores (Company Owned and Franchise). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.

Bata India's mission is to make global trends and premium fashion accessible to all consumers through its extensive retail network. It is redefining the intersection of fashion and comfort through its various brands - Bata Red Label for in trend global styles, Bata Comfit for technology enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power for fitness sneakers and apparel, NorthStar for sneakers inspired by global youth trends, fashionable range of clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers that has won the trust of parents while inspiring fun, and Hush Puppies the global brand that epitomises comfort and elegance to name a few. To explore the world of Bata, please visit www.bata.com

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