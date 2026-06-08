CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment

The ₹630.88-crore IPO of the non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium player closed for subscription on Friday, June 5. The issue received bids for 2,92,75,44,594 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer.

Demand was largely driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was subscribed 270.46 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 172.35 times, while the retail investor category received 27.03 times subscription.

With the subscription process now complete, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

How to check CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment status

Once the IPO allotment is finalised, applicants can check their allotment status online through the websites of the BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check CMR Green Technologies IPO Allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status:

Check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check CMR Green Technologies IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

CMR Green Technologies IPO GMP, Listing date

As the allotment process gets underway, the company's unlisted shares are trading at around ₹259.5 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. This translates into a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹67.5, or 35.16 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹182–₹192 per share.

Shares of the non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium player are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Based on prevailing grey market trends, the stock is expected to make a strong market debut. Investors allotted shares may see returns of over 35 per cent on listing. Analysts, however, caution that the GMP is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be considered a reliable measure of actual listing performance.