Celebrating Father's Day with Tata AIG ElderCare: The Health Protection Policy for Golden Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: On this special Father's Day, Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., is delighted to present its customized offering: Tata AIG ElderCare - a health protection policy designed exclusively for senior citizens. With a comprehensive array of coverages, this policy meets the diverse healthcare needs of individuals aged 61 years and above.

Dr Santosh Puri, Senior Vice President-Health Product & Process of Tata AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd., said, "In celebration of Father's Day, we are proud to present Tata AIG ElderCare, a testament to our commitment to senior citizens. TATA AIG's legacy of trust assures policyholders that their health insurance remains uncompromised, especially during their golden years when health and well-being take precedence."

This policy has been meticulously crafted to encompass a wide spectrum of medical requirements that senior citizens may anticipate.

Key highlight features of Tata AIG ElderCare include:

Apart from offering coverage for in-patient treatment, day care procedures, preventive health check-up the product offers multiple features to cater to the specific need of this segment, subject to limits:

* Personalized Health Manager: A dedicated health manager is just a call away. They assist in scheduling appointments and coordinating services, ensuring seamless healthcare access.

* Annual Preventive Health Consultations: Arranges annual check-ups for dental, eye and orthopedic consultation.

* Home Care Treatment Cover: The policy covers medical expenses for home treatment for specific conditions/ treatments.

* High End Diagnostics: Covers specified diagnostic tests on an OPD basis, if required as part of a medically necessary treatment.

* Post-Operative Care: Avail expert care after surgery with home nursing services. The policy provides facility to arrange a qualified nurse at home to offer post-operative care.

* Home Physiotherapy: After joint replacement surgery, stroke, or paralysis, the policy provides physiotherapy sessions at home within India.

* Compassionate Care: A compassionate care giver assists in daily activities at home, post hospitalization.

* Value added Services: The policy offers value added services such as tele-consultations, diet and nutrition consultations and discounts on health-related services at our network.

* Home Assessment and Modification: Post-hospitalization, if the insured is required to use a wheelchair/ ambulatory support, the policy includes assessment and recommendations for home modifications for elderly care/disability. Additionally, a fixed amount is paid to undertake home alteration, if recommended.

* Pre-existing Disease cover: Expenses related to the treatment of a pre-existing Disease (PED) and its direct complications are covered after the expiry of 24 months of continuous coverage.

Tata AIG General Insurance, known for its customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, extends its dedication to the holistic well-being of senior citizens. With access to over 10,000+ hospitals, it ensures peace of mind and quality healthcare at every step.

For more information, please log on to www.tataaig.com.

