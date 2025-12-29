Cholan Tours Launches Women E-Auto Program in Madurai

VMPL

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29: Cholan Tours Pvt Ltd, a Destination Management company, headquartered in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, today launched the Women E-Auto Driver Program in Madurai, marking a significant step towards women empowerment and sustainable urban mobility. With a workforce of over 400 employees, Cholan Tours currently operates across 14 cities in India and has announced women's advancement as a key social objective for 2026.

For more than two decades, Cholan Tours has proudly served the travel and tourism industry as a Destination Management Company. While the organization has received several prestigious recognitions--including the World Travel Award, five national tourism awards presented by the Hon'ble President of India, and multiple state-level awards from the Government of Tamil Nadu--the company believes that true success goes beyond business achievements.

"Our core mission may be to create meaningful travel experiences, but real success lies in the positive impact we create within the communities around us," said Mr. Pandian Kumaravel, Founder and Managing Director, Cholan Tours. "This belief is what inspired us to launch the Women E-Auto Program."

The Women E-Auto Program, a pioneering initiative centered on women's development, empowerment, and safe urban transportation, was officially inaugurated today in Madurai in the presence of senior government officials, police authorities, and industry leaders.

Through this initiative, Cholan Tours provides women with E-auto rickshaws and dignified employment opportunities as professional drivers, while also ensuring safe, reliable, and professional transport services, particularly for women commuters and tourists.

To support the participants, Cholan Tours has designed a structured training program covering the following areas:

* E-auto driving and road safety training

* Customer service and soft skills

* Basic tourism knowledge

* Responsible and professional conduct

The women participating in this program are now equipped not only with driving skills, but also with the confidence and knowledge to represent safe, dependable, and informed urban transport, serving the people of Madurai especially senior citizens as well as domestic and international tourists visiting the city.

The inaugural event was graced by the presence of:

* Mr. Venkatesan Thattareyan, Regional Director (South), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India

* Ms. S. Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Madurai

* Ms. Umadevi, District Tourism Officer, Government of Tamil Nadu

* Dr. Vasudevan, Managing Director, Pandiyan Hotel

The distinguished speakers emphasized the importance of women-led transport services, road safety, and inclusive urban development. They noted that this initiative aligns closely with both national and state government goals focused on women empowerment, employment generation, and the creation of safer cities.

The Women E-Auto Program is expected to further strengthen Madurai's urban transport ecosystem and serve as a model for other cities to follow.

Encouraged by the positive response and impact witnessed today, Cholan Tours envisions expanding this initiative to other cities across Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pandian Kumaravel, Founder and Managing Director of Cholan Tours, stated, "Giving back to the city where we were born and raised is not a responsibility--it is a privilege." This initiative reflects his heartfelt commitment to creating inclusive opportunities in the transport and tourism sectors and opening new pathways for women in areas where they have traditionally been underrepresented.

With continued support from all stakeholders, Cholan Tours sincerely hopes that this program will continue to grow in scale, impact, and inspiration in the years ahead.

Link: https://www.cholantours.com/

https://www.cholantours.com/indian-dmc

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)