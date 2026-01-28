From Local Districts to Global Term Sheets: StartupInvestors.ai Hits "50 Districts Goal", launches its investor discovery platform

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 28: StartupInvestors.ai today announced a major milestone in its mission to simplify and modernize the Indian fundraising landscape by successfully reaching its "50 Districts Goal." Since its pre-release launch, the platform has successfully identified and matched founders from over 50 different Indian districts,ranging from bustling metros to emerging hubs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,with high-intent, active investors. This achievement confirms that the platform's sixteen smart AI assistants are effectively closing the "network gap," ensuring that every brilliant business idea has a fair chance to find the capital it needs to grow regardless of where the founder is located.

The platform is experiencing rapid growth, with approximately 250 founders already signed up and using the system to drive their fundraising efforts. The results for these entrepreneurs have been immediate and highly precise, as every single one of the 250 profiles currently on the platform has received over 100 potential investor matches. Most importantly, the technology is so accurate that every founder has identified at least five matches with a 90% or higher accuracy rating. This level of precision means that instead of searching for a needle in a haystack, founders are being handed the exact connections they need to succeed.

StartupInvestors.ai goes beyond simply providing a list of names; it operates as a complete "system of action" where sixteen specialized AI engines work tirelessly behind the scenes to handle the research, qualification, and outreach that usually take a founder months to complete. The true measure of this system is the real-world success it is already delivering, as three founders who joined the platform during its early pre-release phase have already moved past initial introductions and are currently in active term sheet discussions with investors.

One of the most significant advantages for these founders is the guaranteed access to relevant and active capital. A major frustration in the Indian market is reaching out to investors who are no longer active or who do not invest in a specific industry. The sixteen AI assistants solve this by constantly scanning the market to ensure that every match is not only interested in the startup's sector but is also actively looking to deploy capital. This ensures that founders from every tier of Indian cities, whether in Bengaluru or Bareilly, get matched only with partners who are ready to talk business.

Furthermore, the platform provides massive time savings through data precision. By providing over 100 matches to every profile, the platform gives founders a wide range of choices, but the real power lies in the "Top 5" matches that carry over 90% accuracy. This specific feature allows founders to focus their limited energy where it counts the most rather than spreading themselves too thin. This saves hundreds of hours of manual research and allows entrepreneurs to spend the vast majority of their time building their products while the AI handles the data-heavy task of capital discovery.

Finally, the system focuses on building trust with verified information, which is the foundation of any successful fundraise. The platform's assistants verify investor details and recent portfolio activity every single hour to ensure founders are always using the most current information available. This professional approach builds immediate credibility with venture capitalists and angel investors. This high level of trust is a primary reason why early users are already reaching the term sheet stage so quickly, as it eliminates the friction and doubt that often slow down the due diligence process.

"Our '50 Districts Goal' was a promise to make sure that the benefits of India's startup revolution reach every part of the country," said Inderjit Makkar, Founder of Factacy AI, the technology partner powering the platform. "Seeing 250 founders already finding over 100 matches each,and seeing three of them already at the final stages of funding,is proof that our smart engines are doing the hard work they were designed for. We are taking the guesswork out of fundraising. By making the process simple and transparent, we are helping to build a 'Viksit Bharat' where the best ideas win, no matter where the founder is located."

The achievement of the "50 Districts Goal" directly supports the DPIIT and Startup India mandate to foster entrepreneurship in every corner of the nation. By creating an automated, high-accuracy bridge between regional startups and active investors, StartupInvestors.ai is helping to decentralize opportunity and wealth creation. The platform's ability to ensure regulatory readiness also supports the government's 2026 goals for a more professional and transparent investment landscape across all city tiers. Founders who want to discover their own high-accuracy matches and join the 250 entrepreneurs already on the platform can start their journey by visiting www.startupinvestors.ai/startups.

StartupInvestors.ai is a critical infrastructure layer for the Indian fundraising ecosystem. Powered by sixteen specialized AI engines from Factacy AI, the platform automates the matchmaking process for founders in every tier of Indian cities. By focusing on relevance and precision, StartupInvestors.ai ensures that Indian startups connect with the most active and interested investors in the world.

StartupInvestors.ai is a modern Investor Discovery platform dedicated to helping Indian startups grow. Powered by the advanced AI engines developed by Factacy AI, the platform provides the infrastructure needed to bridge the gap between brilliant founders and smart capital.

Factacy 's mission is to democratize data. In Factacy's world, each one of us has a right to factual knowledge backed by reliable data. In that world, data is not a privilege, data intelligence is not scarce, and knowledge is not dependent on a technical skill. With a touch of a button, a school teacher can add value to their teaching be providing real-time, customised data to their lessons; a journalist, panellist, reporter or an anchor can share insightful stats and comparisons instantly; a content creator can share interesting facts and figures to their subscribers without the need to learn core data analytics. Factacy does the collection, sorting, linking and representing for you. All you need to do is select what indicators you want, pick some variables you need, and our data engines provide you the intelligence you need from the data. Conceptualised in 2020, Factacy is set on a path to provide its users custom analytics on social, political, macroeconomic, and demographic data from sovereign and authentic sources. Factacy believes that knowledge is a product of intelligence and intelligence comes from data. With most of the data going online and stored in digital silos, which can only be accessed with knowledge of adequate data mining and analytical tools. Factacy provides value in form of making this data accessible to all in a format comfortable to all.

