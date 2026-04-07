Galgotias University Recalibrates Communication Framework, Kicks Off Mega Training Initiative

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7: Galgotias University has recalibrated a comprehensive framework to further streamline internal and external communication across the university community. The initiative brings together clearly defined processes and shared guidelines to support ethical, coordinated, consistent and responsible communication among faculty members, students and administrative teams.

The framework, released by the Vice Chancellor K Mallikharjuna Babu outlines communication practices at both departmental and central university levels. It is designed to support clarity in information flow, strengthen alignment across academic and administrative units, and ensure that institutional communication remains structured and reliable across platforms.

As universities today engage with a wide range of academic partners, industry stakeholders and public audiences both on and off campuses, a well-defined public relations and communication system plays an important role in supporting institutional coordination and effective engagement. With this initiative, Galgotias University is reinforcing its commitment to maintaining clarity and coherence in how information is shared within the campus and represented externally.

Alongside the introduction of the framework, the university has also initiated a series of structured engagement sessions for students, faculty members and administrative staff focusing on professional communication practices. These sessions include areas such as participation in high profile external events, media engagement protocols, public speaking, presentation skills, interpersonal communication and responsible participation across institutional and digital platforms.

The university has opened a new hiring position for a dedicated public relations head and aims to complete and close this search within 2 weeks.

Several sessions are being conducted with the participation of industry practitioners and media professionals, offering perspectives aligned with contemporary academic and professional environments. The initiative also places emphasis on thoughtful information sharing practices and institutional communication responsibility across all levels of engagement.

Through these measures, Galgotias University continues to strengthen its communication ecosystem in ways that support academic collaboration, institutional coordination and meaningful engagement with stakeholders across sectors.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Babu says, "Galgotias University is committed to making a strong communication framework to ensure accurate, fact-checked, ethical and clear communication workflows both within the institution and externally as well. This training initiative will help bridge the gaps recently identified and rebuild a robust communications ecosystem."

For more information, please visit: www.galgotiasuniversity.edu.in.

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