Global D-30 Summit to be Held in Nepal

SMPL Kathmandu [Nepal], September 30: Under the leadership of Kashiyana Foundation, a global summit focused on de-addiction and disability is set to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, on November 10, 2024. This event marks the second phase of the D-30 program, which will see participation from representatives of 30 countries. The summit will take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kathmandu and will focus on discussions about making the world addiction-free and addressing disabilities related to substance abuse. Sumeet Singh, the founder of Kashiyana Foundation, explained the purpose of this event, stating that the primary goal of D-30 is to bring together 30 nations that are severely affected by addiction onto a common platform. The summit will focus on those countries identified by the World Health Organization where addiction has become a major issue. Sumeet believes this summit will serve as a significant step towards a world free from addiction, with the initiative set to resonate in major nations such as France, England, Japan, Korea, and the USA. Through D-30, Kashiyana Foundation is making solid efforts towards creating an addiction-free world. This initiative is an important step towards realizing the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Bhavantu Nasha Muktah" (May all be happy, may all be free from addiction). Sumeet further emphasized that the rising trend of substance abuse among youth is a threat to society, pointing out that alcohol and drugs are often major factors behind heinous crimes such as gang rapes. Through this campaign, the foundation aims to contribute, however small, like the squirrel's contribution in the Ramayana.

Significance of the Event in Nepal

Sumeet Singh highlighted the importance of hosting this global summit in Nepal, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. In Buddha's teachings, the principles of Panchsheel (Five Precepts) are emphasized, which include abstaining from intoxicants. Hence, Nepal was chosen as the venue to send a message of addiction-free living from the land of Buddha. During the event, Sumeet met with Nepal's Vice President, Ram Sahay Yadav, and presented him with the D-30 booklet, informing him about the upcoming event.

The first phase of D-30 was held in 2023 at The Lalit Hotel in Delhi, where representatives from 30 countries participated. During the summit, young people, doctors, and social workers shared their concerns and solutions for addiction rehabilitation in various sessions.

Present at the press summit were Sumeet Singh, the founder of the foundation; Durgesh Yadav, National General Secretary; Akash Devraj; Ashish Rai; and Diwanand Ji.

During the press conference ,Kashiyana Foundation also launched a booklet based on the D-30 event.

For more information please visit : https://kashiyanafoundation.org/

