How Connectivity and Infrastructure Are Leading to the Rise of Grade A Office Spaces in NCR

Delhi NCR [India], October 29: India's commercial real estate market is undergoing a significant shift, with connectivity, infrastructure, and flexible workspaces emerging as the main forces driving new office development. As corporate occupiers increasingly prioritise efficiency, agility, and employee experience, Grade A and flex spaces are now the standard for quality and long-term value.

According to a recent Anarock Research report, office rentals across India's top seven cities rose by 6% in 2025, while vacancy levels dropped to 16.2%, marking a notable improvement in market absorption. The report highlights that this surge has been driven largely by occupier demand for high-quality Grade A and flexible office spaces, particularly in well-connected corridors that offer integrated ecosystems and future-ready infrastructure.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, says, "The NCR market exemplifies the national trends with its own distinct characteristics. Gurugram continues to be the epicentre, with its concentration of Grade A office towers in micro-markets like Golf Course Road and Cyber City making it the natural choice for MNCs and large Indian corporates. The alignment of several factors: policy stability, robust infrastructure development, and long-term economic growth, is creating a strong, predictable environment for developers, occupiers, and investors here."

This momentum is particularly visible across Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida, which have transformed into key office corridors in North India. Once viewed primarily as residential extensions of Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida, these regions now boast a growing inventory of premium commercial projects attracting global capability centres (GCCs), IT/ITeS companies, start-ups, and large domestic corporates. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, metro connectivity, and the upcoming Noida International Airport are together redefining business mobility and accessibility in the region. Combined with competitive rentals and ample land availability, these attributes are positioning NCR as a strong rival to Bengaluru and Hyderabad for large-scale office occupancies.

Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL, "Premium Grade A+ offices, especially in thriving micro-markets like Gurugram's Golf Course Extension Road -- Sectors 62, 65, and 66 -- are seeing heightened demand from global occupiers. Organisations today are looking beyond basic amenities and prioritising eco-efficient, digitally enabled workplaces with strong transit connectivity. LEED, IGBC or GRIHA-certified hubs are becoming the preferred choice because they help companies achieve ESG goals, enhance brand value, and improve employee well-being. Smart building automation, advanced air purification, high daylight penetration, and flexible space planning are now critical parameters shaping leasing decisions. Put simply, the future of work is being redefined by sustainability and experience-led design -- and Grade A+ developments are leading that transformation."

Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director, Group 108, "The outlook for Delhi-NCR's commercial real estate remains highly promising, with infrastructure and connectivity emerging as the strongest growth catalysts. The Noida Expressway corridor, in particular, stands out for its immense potential--driven by the surge in demand for modern office and retail spaces. Landmark developments such as the Noida International Airport are transforming accessibility and investor confidence, paving the way for sustained expansion. As global and domestic enterprises scale their operations in the region, developers are responding with a new generation of Grade A office spaces, propelling NCR's position on India's commercial real estate map."

Prakash Mehta, MD, Ocus Group says, "For real estate developers, the future is 'Experience-as-a-Service'. Corporates are not just leasing square footage; they are leasing an ecosystem. With space at a premium and to fulfil the rising expectations, the demand for new projects is dispersing from traditional Commercial Business Districts (CBDs) toward emerging hubs like Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Extension. These corridors, backed by superior access and planned development, are becoming the new frontier for Grade A office spaces."

Mohit Batra, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, says, "The Dwarka Expressway corridor has emerged as one of the most promising real estate growth zones in the NCR. Its strategic connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram, proximity to the international airport, and the development of premium residential and commercial projects have positioned it as a preferred destination for both investors and occupiers. With increasing interest from global corporations setting up GCCs and the demand for Grade A office spaces on the rise, the region is poised to become a key hub for integrated urban and business growth in the coming years."

These insights reinforce a central truth: robust connectivity and advanced infrastructure are the primary forces propelling NCR's transformation into a premier Grade A office market, setting the foundation for India's next generation of office hubs.

