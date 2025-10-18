HSNC University's D. M. Harish School of Law Clinches the First Prize at Nyay! Drama Festival 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: D.M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL), HSNC University, Mumbai clinched the top honours in the first-ever edition of Nyay! The Law Colleges' Drama Festival 2025, a unique inter-collegiate initiative blending the worlds of law and performing arts. Their team, aptly named the 'Courtroom Crusaders', captivated audiences and judges alike with a poignant skit that blended legal education with impactful storytelling. The festival, organised by the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier in association with DMHSL, HSNC University and the Rotaract Club of Babasaheb Apte Law College, featured spirited participation from leading law colleges across the city, each presenting skits focused on urgent socio-legal issues. The team was awarded a trophy, a rotating trophy and a cash prize of Rs25,000, recognising their excellence in both legal insight and creative expression.

DMHSL's winning performance was a hard-hitting dramatisation centered on Section 498A and Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (Section 85, 86 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita), depicting the story of a young daughter-in-law who suffers prolonged dowry-related harassment, mental trauma, cruelty and physical abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws. The emotional narrative culminates in her tragic suicide, followed by the pursuit of justice through the legal system, ultimately shedding light on both the human cost and the legal consequences of domestic violence.

The D.M. Harish School of Law student team impressed judges and audiences alike with their gripping performance that skillfully explored a contemporary legal theme with emotional depth and theatrical precision.

Guest of Honour Mr. Anil Harish, Provost, HSNC University, commended the team's performance and said "It gives me immense pride to see our students excel not just in academics but also in artistic expression. Theatre provides a powerful platform to humanise the law, and their success at Nyay! is a reflection of the values we strive to instill such as clarity of thought, empathy and a sense of justice."

Col. Dr. Hemlata Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, praised the team for their courage and creativity. She congratulated the team and underscored the importance of blending education with creative expression: "At HSNC University, we believe in nurturing holistic development. The victory at Nyay! reflects our commitment to encouraging students to think critically, express freely and engage with society through innovative platforms like theatre."

The festival featured a range of powerful skits from participating colleges, each addressing important socio-legal issues in today's society. One skit focused on the exploitation by a fake Godman, challenging blind faith and exposing spiritual fraud. Another highlighted the ill-treatment and neglect of a senior citizen couple by their children, raising concerns about elder rights and emotional abandonment. A thought-provoking act portrayed a young man's struggle with his sexual orientation, bringing attention to the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. The slow pace of the Indian judiciary was also depicted, emphasising the need for timely justice and systemic reform. Another skit explored freedom of speech, examining the limits and responsibilities of expression in a democratic society. Additional performances tackled pressing concerns such as unchecked police brutality, exposing the lack of accountability in law enforcement; the impact of reservation policies on national development, sparking debate on equity versus merit; the growing threats to media freedom in India and the dark underbelly of cricket, where betting scandals and match-fixing continue to undermine the sport's integrity.

Each performance encouraged the audience to reflect, empathise and engage with the legal and social issues presented, underscoring the power of theatre as a tool for awareness and change.

The performances were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges from the fields of law and the performing arts. The jury included renowned actress Ms. Madhoo Shah, Prof. Kishu Daswani, Professor, Government Law College; senior advocate Mr. Ishwar Nankani. Eminent solicitor & actor Mr. Darius Shroff was the Chief Guest. Their combined expertise brought depth and fairness to the judging process and their insightful feedback was deeply appreciated by all participating teams.

This inaugural edition was held to commemorate the birth centenary of the late Barrister Shaukat Chagla, a towering figure in both the legal and cultural realms. A man of many talents, he was not only a respected legal mind but also a passionate supporter of the arts, known for his love of music and his skill as a clarinet player. His lifelong commitment to justice, social causes and cultural enrichment served as the inspiration behind this unique initiative. The festival paid tribute to his legacy by fostering a space where law students could creatively engage with pressing societal issues, echoing the values he championed throughout his life. The festival was honoured by the presence of Late Barrister Shaukat Chagla's family, including his wife Mrs. Nalini Chagla and daughter Dr. Leena Chagla , son-in-law Dr. Manoj Agarwal and son Dr. Adil Chagla who joined in commemorating his legacy and witnessing the impactful student performances inspired by his values.

Past president Rotary Club of Bombay Pier and Project Head, Mayuri Bhasin, said, "We wish to keep building and carrying on this festival in the years to come. We are delighted by the tremendous response the festival received."

With such strong messages and enthusiastic participation, Nyay! 2025 has set the stage for a meaningful new tradition, one that uses the arts to spotlight the challenges within our legal and social systems and to inspire change through informed expression.

