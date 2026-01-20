Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise presents two Tagore dance dramas at PVLF in New Delhi, signalling IME's growing national presence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: Indrani Mukerjea brought both of her recent stage productions, Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Nari and Nayika Bhoomika, to the Pragati Vichar Literature Festival this weekend, with performances held at the Little Theatre Group auditorium in Mandi House on January 17 and January 18. The twin presentations marked an important step forward for Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise, placing its work before a national audience within a literature-led cultural setting.

The productions were supported by a consistent creative team, with direction by Madhumita Chakraborty and Tony Chakraborty, music composed by Santanu Bhattacharya, and an ensemble of dancers from Nritya Vishakha. Together, these elements allowed the performances to remain focused, even within the broader scale of a national cultural event.

The decision to showcase two distinct Tagore-based productions across consecutive evenings gave audiences a clear view of IME's evolving artistic range. Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Nari, which opened the weekend, revisited Tagore's warrior princess through a performance that balanced strength with introspection. The following evening, Nayika Bhoomika unfolded as a single, continuous work, drawing together Chokher Bali, Chandalika, Kabuliwala, and Maan Bhanjon into a sustained theatrical experience.

Mukerjea, who anchored both evenings with performances that reflected visible growth and assurance, said: "Presenting both productions at PVLF felt meaningful because the festival brings together people who care deeply about language, ideas, and storytelling. Performing here allowed us to place our work in a wider conversation, and the response from the audience made the journey feel worthwhile."

Kapil Gupta, Director and Founder of Pragati Vichar Literature Festival, Solh Wellness, and Frontlist Media, welcomed IME's participation, saying: "PVLF aims to create a space for literature to be experienced in multiple forms. Indrani Mukerjea Enterprise brought thoughtful and well-crafted stage work to the festival, and audiences responded with genuine engagement across both evenings."

Supported by PVLF and Frontlist Media, the New Delhi presentations spotlight IME's growing confidence and direction. With both Chitrangada - Ek Sashakt Nari and Nayika Bhoomika now receiving attention beyond Mumbai, the company appears poised to continue expanding its presence on the national stage.

