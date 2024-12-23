Jaya Hind Industries Pvt Ltd Installs India's Largest 4400-Ton High-Pressure Die Casting Machine

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 23: Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited, a part of the Dr. Abhay Firodia Group of companies, has achieved a significant milestone with the installation of India's largest 4400-tonne high-pressure die-casting machine from Buhler-Switzerland at its Urse plant near Pune. This massive development highlights Jaya Hind's emphasis on technological innovation and its mission to set new industry benchmarks.

The 4400-ton die-casting machine is a game-changer in manufacturing, setting new benchmarks for producing complex aluminum structural components. This cutting-edge marvel makes it possible to create parts that were once out of reach in the region. From structural components like cradles, shock towers, and housings to advanced aluminum parts for electric vehicles and heavy-duty transmission and flywheel housings for commercial vehicles, this machine pushes the boundaries of what's achievable in modern manufacturing.

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Jaya Hind Industries, stated, "This marks a proud moment for Jaya Hind and the Indian die-casting industry. The 4400-ton machine reflects our relentless dedication to innovation and excellence. It empowers us to meet the rising demand for large, complex structural parts for futuristic applications, particularly in the rapidly evolving EV sector. We are looking forward to enhanced production capacity and improved workflows through the same."

With this groundbreaking installation, Jaya hind Industries is poised to cater to both domestic and international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The enhanced capabilities align with the growing global demand for lightweight, high-strength aluminium components critical to next-generation vehicles.

This milestone not only elevates Jaya hind Industries but also positions India as a global leader in advanced die-casting technology, redefining the future of manufacturing in the aluminium sector.

About Jaya Hind Industries

Founded in 1947, Jaya hind Industries Private Limited, part of the Dr. Abhay Firodia Group, is a leading end-to-end aluminium casting solutions provider for global and domestic OEMs. A pioneer in aluminium die-casting since 1964, the company offers cutting-edge tool manufacturing, machining, and advanced HPDC capabilities, with over 45 die-casting machines ranging from 160t to 4400t. With manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Germany, Jaya hind serves a prestigious client base including BMW, Volkswagen, Cummins, Ford, and Tata Motors. It also holds a licensing agreement with KS-Huayu, Germany, for cylinder blocks and structural parts.

Jaya Hind is a seven-time recipient of the "Best Foundry in India--Large Sector" Award.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)