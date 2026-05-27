Johnnette Technologies Signs Strategic MoU with Munitions India Ltd for Advanced Warhead Integration on Loitering Munitions & UCAV Systems

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Leading indigenous unmanned combat systems manufacturer, Johnnette Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Munitions India Limited (MIL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The public-private defence partnership marks a significant stride toward complete self-reliance in cutting-edge aerial weapon systems.

Under the terms of the landmark agreement, Johnnette Technologies and MIL will jointly collaborate on the tactical integration of advanced warheads for Johnnette's flagship JM series Loitering Munitions platforms, as well as its upcoming Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) programs.

Strengthening the Indigenous Defence Ecosystem

As India aggressively modernizes its armed forces amid evolving geopolitical challenges, this collaboration bridges private-sector aerospace innovation with state-owned defence infrastructure. By combining Johnnette's combat-proven autonomous flight technologies with MIL's world-class ordnance manufacturing infrastructure and explosive chemical expertise, the partnership targets a 100% indigenous supply chain for next-generation precision-strike munitions.

Key Strategic Verticals of the MoU.

- Next-Gen Integration: Outfitting the Johnnette JM-series loitering munitions and upcoming tactical combat drones with indigenous lethal payloads.

- Aatmanirbhar Bharat Acceleration: Lowering dependence on foreign military components by substituting imported assemblies with custom domestic alternatives.

"We are deeply honored and privileged to partner with Munitions India Limited. This collaboration directly supports the vision of #AatmanirbharBharat by ensuring our armed forces receive mission-ready, highly lethal combat solutions built entirely within the country," said Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd.), Founder, Chairman & CEO of Johnnette Technologies. "We extend our gratitude to the leadership at MIL for their trust. The future of Indian defence aviation is autonomous, indigenous, and powerful."

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