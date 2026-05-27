Dividend stocks! Bajaj Auto, Uno Minda, 12 others to remain in focus today
Among the key announcements, Bajaj Auto has declared the highest dividend payout at ₹150 per share as a final dividend, while GlaxoSmithKline Pharma has announced a final dividend of ₹57 per share
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Investors on Dalal Street seeking passive income opportunities from dividend-paying stocks may keep an eye on shares of Bajaj Auto, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and 10 other companies today, as these firms have announced dividend payouts for shareholders.
Other companies featuring on the list include UNO Minda, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India), Bank of India, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Caplin Point Laboratories, Eris Lifesciences, Home First Finance Company India, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, S Chand and Company, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.
According to the announced schedules, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend on Friday, May 29, 2026. Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, on account of Bakri Id.
Among the key announcements, Bajaj Auto has declared the highest dividend payout at ₹150 per share as a final dividend, while GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has announced a final dividend of ₹57 per share. Both companies have fixed May 29, 2026, as the record date.
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Advani Hotels & Resorts (India)
|May 29, 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.80
|May 29, 2026
|Bajaj Auto
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 150
|May 29, 2026
|Bank of India
|May 29, 2026
|Dividend - Rs. - 4.65
|May 29, 2026
|BCPL Railway Infrastructure
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1
|May 29, 2026
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|May 29, 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4
|May 30, 2026
|Eris Lifesciences
|May 29, 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.21
|May 29, 2026
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 57
|May 29, 2026
|Home First Finance Company India
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.20
|May 29, 2026
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7
|May 29, 2026
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.30
|May 29, 2026
|S Chand and Company
|May 29, 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4
|May 29, 2026
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 9
|May 29, 2026
|UNO Minda
|May 29, 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.75
|May 29, 2026
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Caplin Point Laboratories, and S Chand and Company have each announced interim dividends of ₹4 per share, while Eris Lifesciences has declared an interim dividend of ₹7.21 per share. Meanwhile, UNO Minda will reward shareholders with a final dividend of ₹1.75 per share, with May 29, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Other companies trading ex-dividend on May 29 include Bank of India, which has declared a dividend of ₹4.65 per share, and BCPL Railway Infrastructure, which has announced a final dividend of ₹1 per share. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has declared a final dividend of ₹9.30 per share, while Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced a final dividend of ₹9 per share.
Additionally, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share, Home First Finance Company India has announced a final dividend of ₹5.20 per share, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has declared a final dividend of ₹7 per share. Caplin Point Laboratories has fixed May 30, 2026, as its record date for the interim dividend payout.
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 8:28 AM IST