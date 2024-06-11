Marriott India Commemorates World Environment Day

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Marriott India is proud to announce its participation in World Environment Day 2024 with a unique initiative titled 'Two Trees per Room: Embracing Nature's Bloom.' As part of their ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, they are excited to introduce this innovative program aimed at promoting the importance of biodiversity conservation.

Launched on World Environment Day, June 5th, 2024, 'Two Trees per Room' underscores their dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future. In line with this year's theme, this initiative seeks to not only raise awareness but also take tangible steps towards restoring and preserving the natural environment.

With a robust portfolio of 150 hotels, each property will pledge to plant two trees for every room, based on its total room inventory, symbolizing the commitment to environmental conservation. By partnering with reputable reforestation organizations, they aim to ensure that the trees are planted in areas where they can have the greatest impact on restoring ecosystems, combating climate change, and supporting local communities.

"We believe that sustainability should be at the forefront of hospitality, and 'Two Trees per Room' is a testament to our dedication to environmental responsibility," says Sanjay Gupta - Chairman of the Marriott India Business Council. "Through this initiative, we hope to make a meaningful contribution to the preservation of our planet for generations to come."

As part of broader sustainability efforts, Marriott India continues to implement innovative initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprint and promoting social responsibility. From energy-efficient practices to waste reduction initiatives, they are dedicated to leading by example and setting new standards for sustainable hospitality.

