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Home / Markets / News / Analyst suggests bear & bull spreads on Nifty, AU SFB; check strategy

Analyst suggests bear & bull spreads on Nifty, AU SFB; check strategy

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests a bear spread strategy on Nifty and a bull spread strategy o AU Small Finance Bank.

F&O picks by Nandish Shah

Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty, bull spread on AU SFB

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 7:43 AM IST

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Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities 

1) Bear spread strategy on Nifty

 
- Buy NIFTY (28-April Expiry) 24,100 Put at ₹157 & simultaneously sell 24,000 Put at ₹117
- Lot Size 65
- Maximum profit ₹3,900 if Nifty closes at or below 24,000 on April 28 expiry.
- Maximum loss ₹2,600 if Nifty closes at or above 24,100 on April 28 expiry.
- Breakeven point ₹24,060

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- Risk reward Ratio 1: 1.5
- Approx margin required ₹31,000

Rationale:

- Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where open interest rose by 6 per cent along with price fall of 0.5 per cent.
 
- Nifty open interest Put Call ratio fell to 0.93 from 1.02 levels on the back of call writing at 24,200-24,300 levels.
- Primary trend remains weak as Nifty is placed below its 200 day EMA.
- Short term trend for the Nifty turned weak as it has closed below its 5 day EMA. 
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

2) Bull spread strategy on AU BANK

- Buy AU BANK (April 28 expiry) ₹1,060 Call at ₹18.5 and simultaneously sell ₹1,080 Call at ₹11.15
- Lot size 1,000
- Maximum profit ₹12,650 if AU BANK closes at or above ₹1,080 on April 28 expiry.
- Maximum loss ₹7,350 if AU BANK closes at or below ₹1,060 on April 28 expiry.
- Breakeven point ₹1067.35
- Risk reward Ratio 1: 1.72
- Approx margin required ₹37,000

Rationale:

- Long build up is seen in the AU BANK Futures where we have seen sharp rise in OI with price rising by 1.5 per cent.
- Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA
- AU Small Finance Bank stock price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart with higher volumes.
- Momentum indicators and oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend. 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%. 
  =============================================  (Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
 

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Topics : Market technicals Stock Market Today Markets News Markets Nifty 50 AU Small Finance Bank

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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