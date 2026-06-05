MSI Showcases Latest Gaming Laptops and Its First NVIDIA RTX Spark-Powered Laptop at COMPUTEX 2026

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New Delhi [India], June 5: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its COMPUTEX 2026 lineup, featuring the Claw 8 EX AI+ handheld, the limited-edition Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic, and a series of new laptop additions spanning gaming and productivity. The announcements mark a key milestone in MSI's 40th anniversary year, reinforcing the brand's commitment to performance-driven design and AI-powered computing.

Commenting on the announcements, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI India said, "COMPUTEX 2026 is where MSI's engineering ambition truly comes to life. From the Prestige N16 Flip AI+, our first laptop powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, to the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic and the world's first Intel ArcG3 Extreme-powered handheld, every product we are unveiling this year represents a significant step forward in gaming performance, design, and AI-driven computing. This is our strongest lineup yet, and it reflects what MSI stands for, pushing the boundaries of what gaming hardware can deliver."

Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic: MSI's 40th Anniversary Flagship

The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Draco Epic is MSI's limited-edition 40th anniversary laptop, inspired by the Draco constellation. The chassis features precision metal etching with an anodized finish that embeds colour directly into the metal, creating dynamic light reflections and enhanced durability. The laptop ships with an exclusive collector's bundle comprising a gaming mouse, mouse pad, and commemorative coin.

Claw 8 EX AI+: World's First Gaming Handheld with Intel ArcG3 Extreme

MSI introduces the Claw 8 EX AI+, the world's first gaming handheld powered by Intel ArcG3 Extreme processors -- Intel's first platform specifically optimised for handheld gaming. The device delivers a significant leap in AAA gaming performance while maintaining strong power efficiency for extended play sessions.

Prestige N16 Flip AI+: MSI's First Laptop Powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark

MSI, in partnership with NVIDIA, unveils the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ -- its first laptop powered by the new NVIDIA RTX Spark platform. Designed for creators, AI developers, and gamers, the Prestige N16 Flip AI+ combines NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform and full suite of RTX technologies with exceptional power efficiency in a premium thin-and-light 2-in-1 form factor.

The laptop features a 16-inch UHD+ Tandem OLED display with peak brightness of over 1,000 nits, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, Calman Verification, and Delta E