NIFD Global Gives Students a World-Class Fashion Experience with Dubai Residential Program

PNN Dubai [UAE], September 18: NIFD Global is delighted to announce the remarkable achievements of its students who recently embarked on a 10-day residential program in Dubai. As part of the implementation team for the entire Dubai Fashion Week, NIFD Global students were actively involved in organizing and executing various aspects of the event. This incredible opportunity allowed them to contribute behind the scenes and, as a result, gain exclusive access to participate in both the Roberto Cavalli Finale and the Michael Cinco show. Their hands-on involvement provided invaluable experience in the fast-paced world of high fashion, marking a significant milestone in their professional growth. The experience was nothing short of transformative, combining hands-on exposure to runway events with extensive learning experiences.

Hailing from various NIFD Global centers, including Hyderabad Himayatnagar, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Vapi, Patiala, Roorkee, Pune Kothrud, Vadodara, New Delhi Pitampura, Gandhinagar, Kanpur, Kolkata Salt Lake, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Mumbai Borivali, Mumbai Bandra, Kohlapur, Mumbai Andheri, Bangalore MG Road, Pune Koregaon Park, and Mumbai Ghatkopar, the students showcased their creativity, discipline, and talent at one of the world's most exciting fashion events. Students took on key responsibilities behind the scenes, including guest hospitality, logistical support, and event arrangements, gaining invaluable hands-on experience, allowing them to understand the mechanics of a high-stakes fashion show and contribute to its success.

Before their big moment at Dubai Fashion Week - Dubai's premier fashion event, the students participated in not one but two impactful workshops on brand building, led by Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation and delivered by Professor Elmar Schuller. These workshops covered critical elements of brand development, from mastering the art of storytelling to creating a unique brand identity in a saturated market. These workshops not only elevated the students' understanding of fashion design but also gave them a strategic edge in building bigger and bolder brands in the future.

In addition to the brand-building workshops, the students indulged in an exclusive luxury experience workshop at the opulent Palazzo Versace Dubai. This session exposed them to the luxury side of the fashion world, offering insights into the importance of luxury branding, client experience, and the finer details that distinguish high fashion from the mainstream.

By interacting with luxury fashion experts and absorbing the sophisticated atmosphere of Palazzo Versace, the students were able to take away invaluable lessons about how luxury fashion operates, from the importance of exclusivity to the attention to detail that goes into every aspect of a luxury product.

The diversity of NIFD Global's student body was another highlight of this Dubai experience. With students representing centers pan-India, the residential program fostered collaboration, cross-cultural exchanges, and the opportunity for students to work together toward a unified goal.

NIFD Global's comprehensive fashion education goes beyond the classroom, offering students real-world experience that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the global fashion industry. The Dubai trip is just one example of the institute's commitment to providing its students with unparalleled learning experiences.

The opportunity to work at Dubai Fashion Week and, in particular, on both the Roberto Cavalli Finale and the Michael Cinco show was a massive stepping stone for NIFD Global students. It placed them at the heart of one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, allowing them to learn from industry leaders and witness the behind-the-scenes workings of a major fashion house.

Reflecting on the success of the event, renowned designer Ihab Jiriyis praised the students, saying, "Your academic excellence and dedication have been outstanding. We are proud of your contribution and look forward to working with you again next year."

As NIFD Global students return, they carry with them invaluable experience and knowledge from their thrilling Dubai adventure, preparing them for future success in the global fashion industry.

