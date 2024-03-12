Six Sigma Star Healthcare services are paramount when it comes to high altitude and disaster relief: Air Chief Marshal

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 12: Highlighting the need for healthcare services in high-altitude areas, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has heaped praise on Sigma Star Healthcare services. The Air Chief Marshal said the organization has been doing extraordinary work in the high-altitude areas and the North-eastern regions.

VR Chaudhari was the chief guest at the recently concluded Six Sigma Healthcare Leadership Summit and Awards at the national capital's Vigyan Bhawan. The Six Sigma Healthcare Leadership Summit & Awards is an annual program of leading healthcare consultancy Six Sigma Star Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. This time it brought together 1200 delegates representing industry leaders, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders on a singular platform to celebrate outstanding healthcare achievements and share best practices.

28 outstanding Indian women were felicitated in various categories such as the Women Icon Award, Global Women's Award, Inspirational Women Award, Women Transforming India Award and Women of the Year award. These champions had either shattered barriers, championed gender equality or inspired positive change in society.

"It's a great honour for me to be a part of this event. Over the years, Six Sigma Healthcare has been providing yeomen healthcare service in high-altitude areas as well as the far-flung areas of the northeast. The spirit of commitment and service by Six Sigma team in disaster relief is extraordinary. In the changing scenario of Indian healthcare and hospital management, your team's zeal for providing on-time or before-time healthcare services shows your unwavering commitment and professionalism. On the occasion of Internal Women's Day, let us reflect on the extraordinary achievements and contributions of women across the globe," said VR Chaudhari.

On the occasion, Dr Pradeep Bhardwaj, CEO, SIX Sigma high altitude medical services, said, "We are touching the sky due to the support of the Indian Airforce. Six Sigma is getting Airforce support in high mountains, where vehicle movement is not possible. The Indian Airforce is providing helicopter support in high-altitude medical services or any disaster in mountain areas. Six Sigma is also getting training support of rappelling and slithering from the airforce. Today's Six Sigma feels proud to get Air Chief as our Chief Guest at Six Sigma Leadership Summit & Awards organised at Vigyan Bhawan."

This time the team of Six Sigma High Altitude Medical Service provided medical facilities at Kedarnath Dham, Madmeshwar Dham and Tungnath Dham during the Chardham Yatra. Six Sigma doctors treated more than 85,000 (eighty-five thousand) devotees during the yatra.

Some of the top healthcare industry leaders such as Dr Ishan Shivanand, Shiv Yog, California USA; Dr Naveen Chitkara, Medical Director, NHS Hospital Jalandhar; Prof Meenu Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Hospital Rishikesh; Dr Parvez Ahmad, Director, Chandan Hospital, Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Founder & Chief Editor, India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records shared their views into some grave issues of healthcare industry like mental health, digitisation in healthcare, leadership, innovation & creativity in healthcare management, leadership in healthcare and gravity in medicine among others.

On this momentous occasion, heroes from the armed forces such as honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav PVC, Bana Singh PVC, Mangesh Anant Naik, SI, Mumbai Police were also present and felicitated for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)