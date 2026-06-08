NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Soneva, the resort group behind Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Secret in the Maldives, has long set the global standard for a mindful approach to luxury hospitality. With the opening of its first property in 1995, Soneva pioneered Barefoot Luxury, grounded in the then-radical belief that true luxury means freedom from the unnecessary, coupled with a duty of care. Shoes came off and the idea took root.

Today, Soneva announced the evolution of its founding vision: Bare Luxury. This bold philosophy is not a reinvention, but a distillation. The result of three decades of listening, editing and refining.

Bare Luxury is not minimalism, nor absence. It is the deliberate removal of everything that does not serve to reveal Just What Matters: nature in its raw wildness, space for joy, presence and connection.

Soneva finds itself once again at the forefront of a profound shift in travel, as luxury travellers seek conscious, intentional and immersive experiences grounded in purpose, connection and wellbeing.

"Soneva's founding spirit is more relevant now than it was thirty years ago," said Neil Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Soneva. "Fast consumption, constant stimulation, the growth of AI and the pressure we all feel to optimise every hour has made the case for something quieter and more human. Bare Luxury is Soneva returning to its original instinct: that the most remarkable thing we can offer our guest is not more, but truer."

The evolution signals both a deepening and a homecoming. What doesn't change are Soneva's founding values. What changes is the clarity and intention with which that spirit is expressed across every dimension of the guest experience.

It begins with the visual: a refined Soneva logo and the Soluna monogram, derived from the Latin Solis (sun) and Lunae (moon), symbolising wholeness. From there, this conviction shapes every decision, from villa design that supports wellbeing, to restaurant concepts that invite play, to menus led by the garden rather than the other way around.

What emerges is Just What Matters: not just a new tagline but Soneva's promise to every guest, that nothing exists without purpose and nothing that matters is missing.

Bare Luxury is also a blueprint for what comes next, not just for the industry but for Soneva itself.

About Soneva

Founded in 1995, Soneva operates three award-winning resorts in the Maldives: Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Secret. The pioneer of Barefoot, and now Bare, Luxury, Soneva is known for placing environmental stewardship and genuine human experience above convention. Soneva is widely recognised as one of the world's most sustainable luxury resort brands.

For more information, visit soneva.com.

Three Resorts, One Philosophy

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Set on a natural island in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Soneva Fushi is the original soulful playground for guests of all ages. Jungle villas disappear into the canopy; overwater retreats meet the reef where the Indian Ocean begins. Everything on the island works in harmony with a deep commitment to protecting the world we inhabit.

Soneva Jani, Maldives

Spread out over a leisurely five kilometres that affords guests their own space in the Noonu Atoll, Soneva Jani is the energyscape, where endless ocean joins boundless sky. Overwater villas have retractable roofs, the lagoon teems with life waiting to be discovered. The island paces itself, whether filling days with movement and activity, or making space for quiet restoration.

Soneva Secret, Maldives

Soneva's most intimate expression is a hideaway in the remote reaches of the Makunudhoo Atoll, at the western-most tip of the Maldives. With only 13 villas that blur the lines between indoors and out, seclusion is absolute on this private island. No schedules, no need to hurry, just time and experiences shaped entirely around you.

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