The Brand Story - Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 Concludes Successfully in Delhi

PNN New Delhi [India], September 9: The Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave hosted by The Brand Story on September 6th, 2024, at Vivanta Taj, Surajkund marked a significant gathering of industry leaders and experts. BRICS Chambers of Commerce and Industry partnered with the conclave organised by The Brand Story as an industry partner, while iCAN was an NGO partner adding their support to make the event a success. The evening brought together a prestigious lineup of special guests and award winners showcasing outstanding achievements and contributions in various fields. The conclave had the distinct privilege of hosting Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the former Cabinet Minister of the Government of India and ex-National General Secretary of the BJP, along with KC Tyagi, the former Chief General Secretary and National Spokesperson for JDU, as Chief Guests. The event also featured esteemed personalities such as Kabir Bedi, an international actor, author, and speaker, along with Vinit Goenka, the National Co-Convenor of the BJP IT Cell, Secretary of the Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty, former spokesperson for BJP Delhi Pradesh, and a prolific author and speaker, who attended as a Guest of Honour.

The conclave was chaired by Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry, providing strategic direction and leadership throughout the event. His insights and guidance were instrumental in shaping the discussions and fostering meaningful engagement among attendees. Additionally, Sagar Pandey, the BJP State Spokesperson for Maharashtra, was present as a special guest.

The Brand Story Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 was a vibrant event featuring insightful keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, and interactive brand introduction sessions. Esteemed industry professionals shared invaluable insights and practical knowledge, covering a range of topics such as the latest trends and innovations, harnessing Asia's growth potential, and the future of work, including skills, inclusivity, diversity, and automation.

The event started with a special keynote address followed by a limelight session and a panel discussion on "Driving Sustainable Growth Through Innovation and Collaboration: A Holistic Approach Across Functions", focusing on encouraging sustainable growth with the power of innovation and collaboration.

The Brand Story Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 celebrated outstanding achievements and contributions in various fields, honouring brands and individuals with prestigious awards in different categories. The felicitation of the winners was done by KC Tyagi, Kabir Bedi, Sagar Pandey, Siddesh Pathre, and Dr Abhay Kaushik.

Asia's Iconic Brand

1. Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

2. TATA Salt

Asia's Leading Brand

1. Konica Minolta

2. The Executive Centre

3. TATA Salt

4. Streax

5. iXceed Solutions

Asia's Rising Star

1. Performanx Activewear

2. Ospree Duty Free

3. Grew Energy Pvt Ltd

4. Smartworld Developers

5. VIVA Money Solutions Private Limited

Asia's Most Admirable Brand

1. BharatBenz

2. Radiance Renewables

Asia's Most Trusted Brand

TATA Salt

Social Impact Award

1. Merino India

2. L & T Finance

3. Radiance Renewables

India's Leading Brand - Rising Star

Ukiyo Stays

India's Rising Star

1. Aditya Sachdeva

2. Auto Oprema

Most Trusted Brand of the Nation

Fenesta

Asia's Most Inspirational Leader

Mannikan S, Executive Director and CEO, Radiance Renewables

Her Power

* Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Group

* Seema Abhastha, CEO of the Data Center Business at L & T - Cloudfiniti

* Saaz Malhotra, Leading Singer and Songwriter

Young Leader 40 Under 40

- Vikas Goyal, CEO & Managing Director at Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd

- Rohit Gupta, Vice President - Finance, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd

- Dr Prakhar Dagar, Singer

- Aditya Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, Aditya Sachdeva Men

Change Maker of the Year

* Divjot Kaur, Principal, Manav Rachna International School, Faridabad

* Dr Sujatha D Sharma, India's Leading Clinical Psychologist and Managing Trustee, Rahat Charitable Medical Research Trust

* Dr Praveen Joshi, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

* Hari Om Tyagi, Founder of Observer Dawn and Chairman - World Cricket Council

* Ahmed Faraz, Co-founder and COO, Endorphins Entertainment, Professional Voiceover Artist, and Podcast Artist

The Brand Story Asian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2024 was a celebration of excellence, innovation, and leadership, recognizing the remarkable achievements of outstanding brands and individuals. The event was a resounding success providing attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies for succeeding in the present business world. Congratulations to all the award winners for their outstanding achievements.

For more information about The Brand Story, visit https://thebrandstory.co.in

