Toyam Sports Limited Joins Hands with Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation for Saudi Foundation Day Cup 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Toyam Sports Limited, through its subsidiary Pacific Star Sports, is thrilled to partner with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) and the Eastern Province Cricket Association to launch the highly anticipated Saudi Foundation Day Cup 2025. Organized in collaboration with Axis United Trading Co. (AUTCO), the exclusive distributor of FIREOX, this marks Saudi Arabia's first-ever domestic T20 cricket tournament. The event will take place from February 14 to 22, 2025, at Al-Tamimi Cricket Ground, Dammam.

This landmark event celebrates Saudi Arabia's flourishing passion for cricket while positioning the Kingdom as a rising hub for cricketing talent and entertainment. With 19 exciting matches featuring eight competitive domestic teams, the Saudi Foundation Day Cup 2025 promises to enthral fans and set a new benchmark for sporting excellence in the region. The tournament will be streaming live on the popular sports OTT platform 'FANCODE'.

Cricket has become a unifying force in Saudi Arabia, particularly among the Kingdom's dynamic and diverse expatriate population. Highlighting the significance of the event, Tariq Zaid Sagga, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, remarked: "Cricket is cherished across Saudi Arabia, especially among our vibrant expatriate community, where it is followed with immense enthusiasm and love. The Saudi Foundation Day Cup 2025 is more than just a series of matches--it's an opportunity to bring communities together, create unforgettable moments, and showcase Saudi Arabia's potential as a global cricketing destination. With thousands of fans anticipated to attend over the nine-day event and a significant online audience expected to tune in."

Beyond the action on the field, the tournament aims to nurture local talent, unite communities, and leave a lasting legacy of sporting excellence, further cementing Saudi Arabia's reputation in the international cricketing arena.

Tournament Highlights

Venue: Tamimi Cricket Ground, Dammam Dates: February 14-22, 2025, Teams: 8 Competitive Domestic Teams Matches: 19 Thrilling T20 Games Over 9 Days

Toyam Sports Limited CMD & Chairman, Mohamedali Budhwani, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating: "We are thrilled to partner for the Saudi Foundation Day Cup 2025, a landmark event that strengthens Toyam Sports Limited's global footprint. This tournament opens new avenues in a dynamic market, and I am confident it will be a tremendous success, reinforcing our commitment to sports development worldwide. Saudi Arabia's growing cricket scene is a promising frontier, and our association will play a key role in its expansion."

"Organizing this prestigious event alongside SACF and the Eastern Province Cricket Association is a privilege for Toyam Sports Limited and ours subsidiary Pacific Star Sports. We sincerely thank the Al-Tamimi Group for their invaluable support in providing a world-class venue for this tournament."

"We are proud to have esteemed sponsors and partners, both local and international, on board for this exciting journey. This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to engage with a passionate cricketing community and contribute to Saudi Arabia's rise as a cricketing hub. Together, we are building a lasting legacy that will inspire future generations."

