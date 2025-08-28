Angelo Mathews misses out as Sri Lanka announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

ALSO READ: Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in T20 tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Sri Lanka have announced their 16-player squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the UAE from September 13. One of the biggest talking points from the selection is the absence of veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, while the return of star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has given the side renewed confidence. Selectors expressed optimism that Hasaranga, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the series against Bangladesh, will regain full fitness in time for the tournament. His inclusion provides leadership and variety in the spin department, something Sri Lanka hope to maximise on the slow and dry surfaces in the Gulf.

Hasaranga’s return strengthens spin arsenal Wanindu Hasaranga’s comeback is seen as a vital boost for Sri Lanka, particularly after his absence was felt in their recent home series defeat to Bangladesh. Team officials mentioned that his presence not only offers wicket-taking options in the middle overs but also lengthens the batting line-up. Alongside specialist spinner Maheesh Theekshana and young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, Sri Lanka now have a well-rounded trio capable of troubling opposition batters in UAE conditions. Significant changes in squad composition The selectors have rung in multiple changes compared to the side that faltered against Bangladesh earlier in the year. Experienced campaigners like Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Eshan Malinga have been omitted. Their places have gone to fresh names such as Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera. The move indicates a clear balance between youth and experience, with selectors aiming to finalise a competitive pool ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Chamika Karunaratne recalled, Mathews overlooked Chamika Karunaratne has earned a recall to the limited-overs set-up as part of a revamped pace attack. The fast-bowling department will be led by Chameera, supported by Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Matheesha Pathirana. Dasun Shanaka has retained his spot as a seam-bowling all-rounder. However, the omission of Angelo Mathews—who recently stepped away from Test cricket but had kept himself available for white-ball formats—suggests that the selectors may be looking beyond him for the future. Sources close to the team management indicated that while Mathews’ experience is valued, the focus is on building continuity with younger options.