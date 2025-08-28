Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Angelo Mathews misses out as Sri Lanka announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

Angelo Mathews misses out as Sri Lanka announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

The selectors have rung in multiple changes compared to the side that faltered against Bangladesh earlier in the year

Angelo Mathews Timed-Out
Sri Lankan batters Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sri Lanka have announced their 16-player squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the UAE from September 13. One of the biggest talking points from the selection is the absence of veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, while the return of star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has given the side renewed confidence. Selectors expressed optimism that Hasaranga, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the series against Bangladesh, will regain full fitness in time for the tournament. His inclusion provides leadership and variety in the spin department, something Sri Lanka hope to maximise on the slow and dry surfaces in the Gulf. 

Hasaranga’s return strengthens spin arsenal

Wanindu Hasaranga’s comeback is seen as a vital boost for Sri Lanka, particularly after his absence was felt in their recent home series defeat to Bangladesh. Team officials mentioned that his presence not only offers wicket-taking options in the middle overs but also lengthens the batting line-up. Alongside specialist spinner Maheesh Theekshana and young all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, Sri Lanka now have a well-rounded trio capable of troubling opposition batters in UAE conditions.

Significant changes in squad composition

The selectors have rung in multiple changes compared to the side that faltered against Bangladesh earlier in the year. Experienced campaigners like Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Eshan Malinga have been omitted. Their places have gone to fresh names such as Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera. The move indicates a clear balance between youth and experience, with selectors aiming to finalise a competitive pool ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Chamika Karunaratne recalled, Mathews overlooked

Chamika Karunaratne has earned a recall to the limited-overs set-up as part of a revamped pace attack. The fast-bowling department will be led by Chameera, supported by Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Matheesha Pathirana. Dasun Shanaka has retained his spot as a seam-bowling all-rounder.
 
However, the omission of Angelo Mathews—who recently stepped away from Test cricket but had kept himself available for white-ball formats—suggests that the selectors may be looking beyond him for the future. Sources close to the team management indicated that while Mathews’ experience is valued, the focus is on building continuity with younger options.

Looking ahead to the tournament

Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh, a clash that already holds additional significance after their recent series setback. Team captain Charith Asalanka has been entrusted with the responsibility of guiding a side that combines promising young talent with proven match-winners. The island nation, champions in 2022 and finalists in 2023, will be aiming to regain the momentum they once had in continental tournaments and enter the 2025 edition with aspirations of lifting the trophy once again.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Pakistan's match promo out; netizens slams Asia Cup broadcasters

Asia Cup 2025: Fit-again Suryakumar Yadav key to India's title charge

Sanju Samson's explosive KCL form sets stage for Asia Cup playing XI drama

Asia Cup 2025: Jatinder to lead Oman; four uncapped players named in squad

Spinners dominate as Afghanistan announce their squad for Asia Cup 2025

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsSri Lanka cricket teamAngelo MathewsAsia Cup

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story