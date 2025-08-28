Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in T20 tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in T20 tri-series ahead of Asia Cup 2025

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem will lead the team in the T20I tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah as preparation for the Asia Cup 2025.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem will lead his side in the upcoming triangular T20I series against Afghanistan and Pakistan, to be played in Sharjah from August 29 to September 7. The competition is a key part of preparations for the Men’s T20 Asia Cup, beginning September 9 in the UAE.
 
The tri-series will not only test combinations but also offer UAE’s players a chance to gain valuable match time against higher-ranked opponents ahead of a tough Asia Cup campaign.
 
New faces and experience blend in squad
 
The squad has seen four additions this time — Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, and Muhammad Jawadullah. Missing out are Akif Raja, Matiullah Khan, and Zuhaib Zubair.
 
 
Kaushik, a 28-year-old left-handed middle-order batter who also bowls part-time left-arm spin, is yet to make his international debut. Siddique, a seasoned medium pacer, brings depth with 59 ODIs and 71 T20Is, amassing 76 and 96 wickets respectively, alongside stints in franchise leagues like ILT20 and Global T20 Canada.

Farooq, a 32-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder, has nine wickets in eight T20Is, while Jawadullah, a left-arm quick, has become a regular fixture in UAE’s attack, claiming 54 wickets in 33 T20Is and 11 in 12 ODIs. 
 
Core group stays intact
 
The backbone of the team remains unchanged, with familiar names such as Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, and Rahul Chopra, alongside middle-order strength from Muhammad Zohaib — UAE’s standout batter in the recent Pearl of Africa Cup. All-rounder Saghir Khan also features prominently.
 
The squad continues under the guidance of head coach Lalchand Rajput, the former India opener, who has emphasised consistency and exposure against top-tier teams as part of UAE’s cricketing progression.

UAE squad for T20I tri-series: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.

 
Fixtures and group challenge
 
UAE will begin their tri-series campaign against Pakistan on August 30, followed by Afghanistan on September 1, Pakistan again on September 4, and Afghanistan on September 5. The final is scheduled for September 7, just two days before the Asia Cup begins.
 
At the Asia Cup, UAE face a daunting group featuring India, Pakistan, and Oman. Their squad for the tournament will be announced closer to the event. 
UAE T20I Tri-Series Fixtures (Sharjah)
 
Format: Double round-robin, top two in final
  • Aug 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan
  • Aug 30 – UAE vs Pakistan
  • Sep 1 – UAE vs Afghanistan
  • Sep 3 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
  • Sep 4 – UAE vs Pakistan
  • Sep 5 – UAE vs Afghanistan
  • Sep 7 – Final (Top two teams)
The big picture
 
For UAE, the tri-series is more than a warm-up. It is a rare opportunity to test themselves against established cricketing powers, build momentum, and strengthen their depth ahead of a continental battle. With a blend of emerging talent and seasoned performers, the team hopes to make its presence felt in both Sharjah and the Asia Cup.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

