India vs Pakistan's match promo out; netizens slams Asia Cup broadcasters

Netizens lash out at Sony Sports' Asia Cup 2025 promo for the India-Pakistan clash featuring Virender Sehwag, citing tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India vs Pakistan match
India vs Pakistan match | Image: X/@ICC
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
With less than a month to go before the Asia Cup 2025, the broadcaster Sony Sports Network has come under heavy fire for its promotional campaign around the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai. The latest promo, featuring former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, has triggered sharp criticism on social media, with fans calling for a boycott of the fixture. 
Why the outrage?
 
The backlash follows heightened tensions between the two nations after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which claimed at least 26 lives. India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May has deepened political and diplomatic rifts. Against this backdrop, many Indian fans argue that hyping up the India–Pakistan contest is insensitive.
 
One user wrote on X: “@virendersehwag never expected your patriotism to be bought in such a way. You were my fav on and off the field, Viru. This is really sad. I hope viewership crashes, but this is India; nothing will happen in reality.”   
 
The inclusion of Sehwag in the promo particularly drew criticism, as the former cricketer has been vocal about national pride and security concerns in the past. Fans accused him of double standards, suggesting that lending his face to the campaign diminished his earlier stances.
 
Government’s stance
 
Despite the outrage, the Indian government has cleared participation in multi-nation events. In its statement, the government reiterated that India will not engage in bilateral series with Pakistan but will play them in global tournaments such as the World Cup, Asia Cup and the Olympics.
 
This has ensured that the India–Pakistan clash in Dubai will go ahead as scheduled.
 
The numbers involved
 
  • Asia Cup 2025 dates: September 9–28
  • Teams: Eight nations
  • India vs Pakistan fixture: September 14 (Sunday) in Dubai
  • India’s campaign opener: September 10 vs UAE
  • Venue for final: Dubai, September 28
 
The big picture
 
The controversy highlights the deep intertwining of politics, nationalism and cricket in the subcontinent. For millions, an India–Pakistan fixture is cricket’s ultimate spectacle; for others, it is a painful reminder of continuing hostilities.
 
As Suryakumar Yadav’s India prepare to face their arch-rivals, the game once again transcends sport. The Asia Cup’s biggest draw has already ignited heated debates, showing that when it comes to India vs Pakistan, the battle is never confined to the field alone.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup NewsCricket NewsAsia CupAsia Cup Twenty20 India vs Pakistan

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

