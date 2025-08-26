India vs Pakistan's match promo out; netizens slams Asia Cup broadcasters

With less than a month to go before the Asia Cup 2025, the broadcaster Sony Sports Network has come under heavy fire for its promotional campaign around the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai. The latest promo, featuring former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, has triggered sharp criticism on social media, with fans calling for a boycott of the fixture.

Why the outrage?

The backlash follows heightened tensions between the two nations after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which claimed at least 26 lives. India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May has deepened political and diplomatic rifts. Against this backdrop, many Indian fans argue that hyping up the India–Pakistan contest is insensitive.

The inclusion of Sehwag in the promo particularly drew criticism, as the former cricketer has been vocal about national pride and security concerns in the past. Fans accused him of double standards, suggesting that lending his face to the campaign diminished his earlier stances.

Government’s stance Despite the outrage, the Indian government has cleared participation in multi-nation events. In its statement, the government reiterated that India will not engage in bilateral series with Pakistan but will play them in global tournaments such as the World Cup, Asia Cup and the Olympics. This has ensured that the India–Pakistan clash in Dubai will go ahead as scheduled. The numbers involved Asia Cup 2025 dates: September 9–28

September 9–28 Teams: Eight nations

Eight nations India vs Pakistan fixture: September 14 (Sunday) in Dubai

September 14 (Sunday) in Dubai India’s campaign opener: September 10 vs UAE

September 10 vs UAE

Venue for final: Dubai, September 28