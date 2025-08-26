Asia Cup 2025: Fit-again Suryakumar Yadav key to India's title charge

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has declared himself fit after weeks of rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, confirming he will be ready to lead India at the Asia Cup starting September 9.
The 34-year-old, who underwent sports hernia surgery in Munich earlier this year, shared his recovery journey in a video posted by the BCCI on X, expressing confidence about his return. “I’m feeling good right now. It’s been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for the last six weeks, and fingers crossed, feeling really well,” he said.
Surgery and recovery
Suryakumar revealed that the injury was detected towards the end of the IPL season. “It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had a similar injury last year. So I did an MRI after IPL, and it was very clear. I then went to Germany for surgery,” he explained.
After returning to India, he followed a structured rehab programme at the CoE. “We took one week at a time. I knew how the recovery was going to be step by step, so I was prepared for everything,” he added.
How CoE staff made the difference
The Indian skipper credited the support team at the CoE for tailoring his rehab sessions. “They understood how my body reacts to certain situations. The strength and conditioning coaches and physios planned all the workouts instantly based on my needs. Slowly but steadily, we are here,” he said.
He also praised the state-of-the-art facility. “The gym can accommodate 30–35 players training together. Some new equipment was very useful from an athlete’s point of view. I think there are more than 60–70 practice wickets and three grounds. It’s unbelievable—by far the best I’ve seen in a long time,” he noted.
For India, Suryakumar’s fitness is a major boost ahead of the Asia Cup. Since last year, the aggressive middle-order batter has also found a new gear as an opener in T20Is, scoring 436 runs in 12 innings in 2024 at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries. His return adds firepower to a squad that already boasts Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav.
The road ahead
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on September 10 against the UAE, followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14. Their final group match will be against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.
With his recovery now complete, Suryakumar is set to return to action with the responsibility of not only captaining India but also ensuring his personal form continues to anchor the batting order in high-pressure games.
Suryakumar Yadav’s successful rehab and return to full fitness underline the importance of the CoE in preparing India’s elite cricketers for global challenges. As India eye another Asia Cup title, their captain’s comeback could be the spark the team needs to set the tone for a busy international season.
