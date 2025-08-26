Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2025: Jatinder to lead Oman; four uncapped players named in squad

Asia Cup 2025: Jatinder to lead Oman; four uncapped players named in squad

Oman announce 17-man squad for their first Asia Cup with four uncapped players. Jatinder Singh leads side facing Pakistan, UAE and India in Group A.

Oman Asia Cup squad
Oman Asia Cup 2025 squad
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Oman have announced a 17-member squad featuring four uncapped players for their historic first appearance at the Asia Cup next month. Sufyan Yousuf, Zikria Islam, Faisal Shah and Nadeem Khan are the new faces in a side led by seasoned opener Jatinder Singh.
 
The tournament will mark Oman’s debut on one of Asia’s biggest stages, where they will face off against powerhouses India and Pakistan.
 
Why the story matters
 
For Oman, participation in the Asia Cup is not just about competing but about staking their claim as an emerging force in cricket. Head coach Duleep Mendis captured the significance: “Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything.”
 
Mendis added that Oman’s preparation has been intense, with domestic tournaments and rigorous training camps building both skill and mental resilience. “It’s not just about skills — in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial,” he said.
 
The numbers involved
  • Squad size: 17 players, including 4 uncapped
  • Debut match: September 12 vs Pakistan
  • Other group games: September 15 vs UAE, September 19 vs India
  • Group: A
  • Previous major events: T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket World Cup League 2 (Lauderhill, USA, May 2025)
This will be Oman’s second appearance in a major multi-nation tournament, after featuring in last year’s T20 World Cup.
 
Oman Asia Cup 2025 squad
 
Jatinder Singh (capt), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.
 
The big picture
 
Oman’s Asia Cup debut is a defining moment for a team that has quietly risen through the associate ranks. Their journey from the fringes of world cricket to competing against India and Pakistan reflects the sport’s expanding footprint across the region.
 
With a mix of seasoned campaigners and fresh faces, Oman enter the tournament determined to showcase their growth. Whether or not they secure victories, their presence itself marks progress — a symbol of cricket’s evolution beyond its traditional boundaries.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

