Asia Cup 2025: Jatinder to lead Oman; four uncapped players named in squad

Oman have announced a 17-member squad featuring four uncapped players for their historic first appearance at the Asia Cup next month. Sufyan Yousuf, Zikria Islam, Faisal Shah and Nadeem Khan are the new faces in a side led by seasoned opener Jatinder Singh.

The tournament will mark Oman’s debut on one of Asia’s biggest stages, where they will face off against powerhouses India and Pakistan.

Why the story matters

For Oman, participation in the Asia Cup is not just about competing but about staking their claim as an emerging force in cricket. Head coach Duleep Mendis captured the significance: “Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything.”

Mendis added that Oman’s preparation has been intense, with domestic tournaments and rigorous training camps building both skill and mental resilience. “It’s not just about skills — in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial,” he said. The numbers involved Squad size: 17 players, including 4 uncapped

17 players, including 4 uncapped Debut match: September 12 vs Pakistan

September 12 vs Pakistan Other group games: September 15 vs UAE, September 19 vs India

September 15 vs UAE, September 19 vs India Group: A

A Previous major events: T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket World Cup League 2 (Lauderhill, USA, May 2025) This will be Oman’s second appearance in a major multi-nation tournament, after featuring in last year’s T20 World Cup.