Sanju Samson's explosive KCL form sets stage for Asia Cup playing XI drama

Indian opener Sanju Samson is making headlines at the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) with a string of blistering knocks that underline his reinvention at the top of the order. On Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kochi Blue Tigers batter hammered 89 off just 46 balls, decorated with four boundaries and nine sixes, propelling his side to 188/7 against Thrissur Titans.

Though Ajinas K’s five-wicket haul (5/30) threatened to pull things back for the Titans, Samson’s innings stood out for its sheer ferocity, continuing a purple patch that has reignited debate over India’s batting order ahead of the Asia Cup.

Red-hot run in Kerala

Samson’s form in the KCL has been nothing short of sensational. Just two days before his latest fireworks, he slammed 121 in 51 balls against Aries Kollam Sailors, an innings laced with 14 fours and seven sixes, to chase down a mammoth 237-run target. That knock came after a modest start in his first outing (13 off 22 balls), but since then the 29-year-old has shown why he is regarded as one of India’s most dangerous T20 batters. In three matches this season, Samson has piled up 223 runs at an average of 74.33 and a strike rate of over 187, including a century and a half-century. His aggressive approach has not only powered Kochi Blue Tigers but also sharpened his claim for a spot in India’s Asia Cup XI.

By the numbers Latest knock: 89 off 46 (4x4, 9x6) vs Thrissur Titans

89 off 46 (4x4, 9x6) vs Thrissur Titans Best so far: 121 off 51 (14x4, 7x6) vs Aries Kollam Sailors

121 off 51 (14x4, 7x6) vs Aries Kollam Sailors Total in KCL 2025: 223 runs in 3 matches, Avg 74.33, SR 187+

223 runs in 3 matches, Avg 74.33, SR 187+ India T20I career: 861 runs in 42 matches (Avg 25.38), 3 centuries, 2 fifties

861 runs in 42 matches (Avg 25.38), 3 centuries, 2 fifties 2024 T20I record: 436 runs in 12 innings, Avg 43.60, SR 180.16, 3 centuries, 1 fifty ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan's counter-attacking ton rescues Mumbai in Buchi Babu Clash Why it matters Samson’s resurgence as an opener comes at a critical juncture. Since last year, he has scored three T20I centuries in five innings, including standout performances against Bangladesh and South Africa, earning him the tag of India’s most destructive T20I batter in 2024. His ability to dominate powerplays with both consistency and aggression provides India with a high-octane option.

However, India’s Asia Cup squad poses selection challenges. Vice-captain Shubman Gill, fresh from a prolific England Test series, is back at the top of the order. Add in Jitesh Sharma, who offers wicketkeeping back-up after a dream IPL season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Samson’s place in the playing XI is far from assured despite his stellar form. Road ahead: Asia Cup 2025 India’s campaign begins on September 10 against UAE in Dubai, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on September 14 and the final group game against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20–26, with the final slated for September 28 in Dubai.