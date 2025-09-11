Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

The Asia Cup 2025 action will return to Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi with match number two of Group B and the third match of the event overall, with Bangladesh taking on Hong Kong. Bangladesh are coming with huge momentum, having won back-to-back T20I series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands before the start of the Asia Cup, and are one of the favourites to qualify for the Super 4 from Group B.

ALSO READ: What is the biggest win margin in T20I cricket history? (balls remaining) On the other hand, Hong Kong started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a disappointing loss at the hands of Afghanistan in the opening fixture, but they will still back their chances against the Bangla Tigers given that they have the upper hand in their head-to-head stats. So far, Bangladesh and Hong Kong have met only once in T20Is, back in 2014, when Hong Kong registered a crucial two-wicket win in the match.

But much has changed since then, and Litton Das-led Bangladesh will be all set to square things with Hong Kong in the Thursday clash. Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Playing 11 Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib Hong Kong playing 11 (probable): Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 1

Bangladesh won: 0

Hong Kong won: 1

No result: 0 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong full squad Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin

Hong Kong squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong live streaming and telecast details When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025? Bangladesh will go toe-to-toe with Hong Kong in the third game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11. What will be the venue for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 11?

The match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. What time will the toss take place for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?