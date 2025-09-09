Asia Cup 2025: Fixture fatigue and frosty rivalries take center stage

One of the most noticeable takeaways from the press conference was the lack of any cordial exchange between Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. While SKY embraced other captains like Rashid Khan, he pointedly did not engage with Agha, adding fuel to the already simmering India-Pakistan rivalry.

This frosty moment comes at a sensitive time, with the BCCI facing criticism for going ahead with the tournament match against Pakistan after the recent Pahalgam incident. Even the smallest gesture could have ignited political or public backlash, and the silence between the two captains said it all.

Salman Ali Agha: “T20 Is Anyone’s Game”

Taking over the reins from Babar Azam, Pakistan’s new captain Salman Ali Agha appeared calm, composed, and focused on the task ahead. When asked about the absence of big names like Babar and Rizwan, he expressed confidence in the new-look side. “We have won three of our last four series. For some of us, this will be the first major tournament, but we are ready for the challenge.” On whether Pakistan sees itself as a favourite, he said “In T20 cricket, I don’t think there are any favourites. One or two overs can change the game completely.”

His remarks indicated that the team is aware of the unpredictable nature of the shortest format and is preparing accordingly. Mohammad Waseem: "We'll Give It Everything" UAE captain Mohammad Waseem, leading a young and ambitious side on home soil, promised a fearless brand of cricket. "We have played good cricket recently. We have worked hard. We will try to play our best cricket on that day, be it Pakistan or India." His comments were met with praise from Suryakumar, who said:

“They are playing an exciting brand, they played a tournament recently, they came close. I hope they do cross the line this time.” Rashid Khan: “We’ve Kept It Simple” Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan, one of the most experienced T20 players in the world, said his team was mentally and physically ready for the tournament. “Whenever you are coming for a big competition, we come prepared. We have played a lot of ICC tournaments recently. Just keep things simple.” Afghanistan will kick off the Asia Cup with a clash against Hong Kong later in the evening, and Rashid’s words signaled a mature, level-headed approach to the campaign.

On Preparation and Match Readiness Suryakumar admitted that while India hasn’t played T20s as a unit since June, the team is in good rhythm, thanks to the domestic calendar and IPL. “Yes, as a team, we played a T20I series in January and February. The boys also played the IPL. But yeah, we haven't played any cricket together since June. So, let's see what happens tomorrow.” Sri Lanka prepared but not happy with scheduling Sri Lanka captain shared a light-hearted yet honest take on the challenges his team is facing ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 opener. Having come straight from a demanding series in Zimbabwe, he admitted the packed schedule has taken a toll on the players. Fatigue, travel, and tough conditions in the UAE have added to the difficulty, but the skipper remains confident about his team’s preparation. He expressed hope for some rest while maintaining focus on delivering from the first game. He also ruled out any experimentation in the opening clash against UAE, he said “Why mend something that isn’t broken? We are going with what has worked for us.”