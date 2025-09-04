Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Simranjeet, Matiullah return as UAE announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

Simranjeet, Matiullah return as UAE announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

Opening batter Muhammad Waseem will continue to lead the side in the multi-nation tournament after tri-series successes with the bat

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem
UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
The Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with opening batter Muhammad Waseem set to lead the side. The announcement, made through the UAE Cricket website, marks the return of two familiar names — left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh and right-arm pacer Matiullah Khan. Both bowlers have been added after missing the ongoing tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Officials indicated that continuity in selection was a priority, with the rest of the squad retained from the current campaign.
 
Speaking about the selections, team insiders suggested that Waseem’s leadership and the addition of fresh bowling options were aimed at strengthening the side ahead of a demanding group stage. 

Group A challenge with India, Pakistan and Oman

Placed in Group A, UAE face a tough assignment with India, Pakistan and Oman in their pool. Their campaign begins against heavyweights India at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 10 September, followed by a clash against Oman at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday, 15 September. The final group fixture is scheduled against Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday, 17 September.
 
A team spokesperson noted that the squad was “aware of the challenge” but looked forward to testing themselves against some of Asia’s strongest sides.

Super 4s and the road to the final

Following the group phase, the top two teams from each pool will progress to the Super 4 stage, set to run from 20 to 26 September. The final of the tournament will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 28 September.

Full squad for Asia Cup 2025

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

