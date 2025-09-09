Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup: No pleasantries between Surya and Agha before IND vs PAK clash

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav made it clear during the tournament-eve press conference that his side will bring intensity and aggression to the field, especially against Pakistan.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
As the Asia Cup 2025 T20 tournament gets underway, all eyes are on the blockbuster Group A encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday. But before that, India will kick off their campaign against hosts UAE on Wednesday, looking to settle in quickly before the much-anticipated face-off.  At the pre-tournament captains' press conference, there were no pleasantries exchanged between Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, a silence that did not go unnoticed. With the BCCI already under fire for agreeing to play Pakistan following the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, even a brief cordial exchange between the two leaders could have sparked fresh controversy. 
  The tension between the sides was clear, and Suryakumar’s words only reinforced that mood. Emphasizing his team's mindset, he firmly stated that “aggression and intensity will always be there,” especially in a high-stakes clash against their arch-rivals. His tone left little doubt that India will approach the game with a fierce competitive spirit, adding fuel to an already emotionally charged build-up.  
Suryakumar Yadav: "Aggression Always There"
 
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav made it clear during the tournament-eve press conference that his side will bring intensity and aggression to the field, especially against Pakistan.
 
“Aggression (is) always there on field and you can’t do without aggression if you want to win,” Suryakumar stated, brushing off the idea that India would tone down their approach in the high-pressure clash.
 
With India coming off extensive practice sessions, Yadav expressed confidence in the team’s readiness:
 
“We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It will be a good challenge playing the best teams from Asia Cup.” 
 
Salman Ali Agha: “No Instructions on Aggression”
 
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, calm and composed in contrast, said aggression would be a personal choice for his players.
 
“If someone wants to be aggressive, that is his call. From my side I don’t give anyone any instructions,” he remarked.
 
While both captains refrained from inflaming tensions ahead of the clash, the anticipation is unmistakable among fans and pundits alike.
 
No Experiments, Only Execution
 
India’s campaign begins against a UAE side coached by Lalchand Rajput, and while the hosts are underdogs, Suryakumar refused to take them lightly.
 
“They are playing exciting brand of cricket and came close in some of the games in a (recent) tri-series. Hope they cross the line in the Asia Cup,” he said.
 
Despite the opening fixture providing a chance to tinker, India are set to stick with what works.
 
“When you play a format you need to know how good is your preparation. Why mend something that isn’t broken?” Yadav said, ruling out experimentation in the early stages.
 
Asia’s Best Ready to Collide
 
With powerhouse teams, star-studded lineups, and national pride at stake, the Asia Cup promises fireworks. India vs Pakistan on Sunday is the headline act, but before that, every match is a step toward supremacy on the continent.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Asia CupIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

