Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong head-to-head record in T20Is

The 2025 Asia Cup is all set to commence on Tuesday, September 9, with the Group B match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While to many the match-up may seem new, the two sides are not unfamiliar with each other. They will be reigniting their rivalry in T20Is after nine years, as they last met in the shortest format on March 10, 2016, when Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by six wickets to take the lead in their head-to-head competition.

But how do their head-to-head stats in T20Is look, and how did each match pan out? Take a look.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 5

Afghanistan won: 3

Hong Kong won: 2

No result: 0 All head-to-head matches recap: March 18, 2014 (Chattogram) Afghanistan dominated Hong Kong in their first T20I clash at the 2014 World T20. After restricting Hong Kong to a modest total, their top order ensured a smooth chase. Afghanistan’s bowlers laid the platform with disciplined spells before the batters sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory. It was an early statement from Afghanistan on the global stage, showing they were capable of handling pressure and winning convincingly against fellow emerging teams. July 21, 2015 (Dublin, Malahide)

Hong Kong stunned Afghanistan with a composed performance in Dublin. After restricting their opponents, Hong Kong chased the target methodically, thanks to steady partnerships that kept them ahead. Their batters handled Afghanistan's bowling well and crossed the line with five wickets in hand. It was a breakthrough moment for Hong Kong, levelling the head-to-head record and proving their progress in the shortest format. The result marked their biggest scalp in T20 internationals at the time. November 28, 2015 (Abu Dhabi) This contest turned into a high-scoring thriller. Afghanistan set a competitive 162/6, powered by quick contributions from the middle order. Hong Kong's reply was aggressive, led by Tanwir Afzal's 42 and Babar Hayat's blistering 35. They kept the asking rate under control and finished the chase with two balls to spare, securing a four-wicket win. It was another famous Hong Kong success, showing they could chase totals against stronger opponents in challenging conditions.