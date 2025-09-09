Gill or Samson? Surya's candid reply ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 opener

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav brought both charm and intrigue to the Asia Cup 2025 captains’ press conference in the UAE, delivering a clever response when questioned about Sanju Samson’s place in the playing 11.

Samson’s place in the team has been a major talking point following Shubman Gill’s return to the T20I squad. Now reinstated as vice-captain, Gill’s elevation has sparked speculation that Samson may be left out, despite a stellar run in 2024.

The conversation was further intensified by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who hinted that team composition for the Asia Cup could be influenced more by overall balance than just individual form.

Suryakumar dodges the question with a cheeky reply When asked directly about Samson’s spot in the playing XI, Suryakumar avoided a straightforward answer, but did so in his trademark witty fashion. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: AFG vs HK pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats “Sir, I shall message you the playing XI. But yes, we are really taking good care of him and don’t worry, we shall make the right decision,” he said with a grin, keeping the mood light in an otherwise tense build-up. Samson’s Best Run in Blue Yet Since the arrival of Gautam Gambhir as head coach, Samson has enjoyed a rare spell of consistency in the Indian side. In 2024, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter hammered three T20I centuries, forming a formidable partnership at the top with Abhishek Sharma. Their aggressive starts became a cornerstone of India’s recent T20 success.

Yet, despite this purple patch, Samson’s place is not guaranteed. With Shubman Gill seen as a long-term investment—especially given his growing leadership role, India’s team management may be inclined to back Gill for the future, even at the cost of benching an in-form player. Team Balance Over Individual Brilliance? The selection dilemma underscores a broader theme in India's squad-building strategy: weighing recent performance against long-term vision. While Samson's numbers demand selection, the presence of Gill, viewed as a potential future captain across formats—adds a strategic layer to the decision-making. So far, Suryakumar has declined to reveal any final combinations, instead keeping fans and pundits guessing.