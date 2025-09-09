Asia Cup 2025 fixtures, India match list, squads, free live streaming

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 is here. The top eight teams from Asia will vie for continental glory. India, the most followed cricket team in the world, will start as favourites. However, last year’s continental giants, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will also aim for glory.

Teams participating in Asia Cup 2025

India Pakistan Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates (Associate member) Oman (Associate member) Hong Kong (Associate member)

Asia Cup 2025 groups

The eight teams are divided into two groups, namely A and B. India and Pakistan are part of Group A, which also consists of UAE and Oman. Meanwhile, Group B is regarded as the group of death, as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are part of it along with Hong Kong.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE

India, Pakistan, Oman and UAE Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong Why Group B Is the ‘Group of Death’? The Asia Cup 2025 has thrown up a fiercely competitive Group B, pitting Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan against one another. All three sides are proven performers in Asian conditions, and with only two slots available for the Super 4 stage, one heavyweight is guaranteed to crash out early. Adding to the intrigue, Hong Kong completes the group. While the associate nation is not expected to progress, the unpredictability of the T20 format means even they cannot be ruled out as spoilers. One upset win could dramatically shift the qualification equation.

In essence, Group B’s intensity lies in its fine margins: three full-member nations with the pedigree to advance, but only two can survive. That inevitability of a major team bowing out at the group stage is what makes it the tournament’s true group of death. Format of Asia Cup 2025 In the group stages, the teams in each group will against other once. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4 round. In the Super 4 round, the four teams will play against each other once. The top two teams on Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table will clash in the final on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 full schedule Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, IND vs PAK live match time Date and Day Matches Time Venue Group Stage 9 Sep (Tue) Afghanistan vs Hong Kong 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 10 Sep (Wed) India vs UAE 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 11 Sep (Thu) Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 12 Sep (Fri) Pakistan vs Oman 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 13 Sep (Sat) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 14 Sep (Sun) India vs Pakistan 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 15 Sep (Mon) UAE vs Oman 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 15 Sep (Mon) Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 16 Sep (Tue) Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 17 Sep (Wed) Pakistan vs UAE 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 18 Sep (Thu) Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 19 Sep (Fri) India vs Oman 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Super 4 schedule 20 Sep (Sat) B1 vs B2 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 21 Sep (Sun) A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan) 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 23 Sep (Tue) A2 vs B1 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 24 Sep (Wed) A1 vs B2 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 25 Sep (Thu) A2 vs B2 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 26 Sep (Fri) A1 vs B1 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Final 28 Sep (Sun) Super Four Top 2 - Final 6 PM local time (7:30 PM IST) Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Squads of all eight teams India squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (c),Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin UAE squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Saghir Khan.

Hong Kong squad: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Aamir Kaleem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedra, Shakeel Ahmad, Aryan Bisht, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah Asia Cup 2025 live streaming, start date and other details When Asia Cup 2025 begins?

Asia Cup 2025 will begin on September 9, 2025. What is live match timings during Asia Cup 2025? The live matches during Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The live toss during the continental tournament will take place at 7:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast Asia Cup matches in India? Asia Cup 2025 matches will be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 2 HD/SD, Sony 3 HD/SD, Sonly 4 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD will broadcast matches live in India.