Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman playing 11, match timing and live streaming

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the India vs Oman match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?

India will go head-to-head with Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19.

What will be the venue for the India vs Oman match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 19?

The match between India and Oman will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the toss take place for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.