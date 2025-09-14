Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

From the moment these two giants first clashed, the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry has stood out as one of sport’s most intense showdowns. What began in Tests and ODIs has become especially heated in the T20 format, with the drama, pressure, and fan interest reaching new heights.
First Meetings: The Early Days
The first post-Partition encounter was a Test series in 1952, when India hosted Pakistan and won the series 2–1.
Their very first T20 meeting came during the inaugural 2007 World T20 in South Africa, marking the start of countless memorable moments.
|IND vs PAK T20 head-to-head
|Matches played
|India won
|Pakistan won
|Tied
|No result
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
Peaks and Highlights
One of the greatest early T20 battles was during the 2007 World T20. India posted 141/9 with Robin Uthappa top-scoring (50 off 39). Pakistan nearly pulled off the chase but it ended in a tie. A bowl-out (a now-retired format) followed, which India won.
In the 2007 final, India defended 157 to beat Pakistan by five runs and became the first T20 World Cup champions.
|India vs Pakistan recent T20 results
|Match No.
|Result
|Margin
|Match Date
|Venue
|1
|Tied (India won the bowl out)
|-
|September 14, 2007
|Durban
|2
|India won
|5 runs
|September 24, 2007
|Johannesburg
|3
|India won
|8 wickets
|September 30, 2012
|Colombo (RPS)
|4
|Pakistan won
|5 wickets
|December 25, 2012
|Bengaluru
|5
|India won
|11 runs
|December 28, 2012
|Ahmedabad
|6
|India won
|7 wickets
|March 21, 2014
|Mirpur
|7
|India won
|5 wickets
|February 27, 2016
|Mirpur
|8
|India won
|6 wickets
|March 19, 2016
|Eden Gardens
|9
|Pakistan won
|10 wickets
|October 24, 2021
|Dubai (DICS)
|10
|India won
|5 wickets
|August 28, 2022
|Dubai (DICS)
|11
|Pakistan won
|5 wickets
|September 4, 2022
|Dubai (DICS)
|12
|India won
|4 wickets
|October 23, 2022
|Melbourne
|13
|India won
|6 runs
|June 9, 2024
|New York
Recent Memorable Moments
In Asia Cup Super 4s, Pakistan stunned India in 2022, chasing down a large total to hand India a rare T20 loss.
However, overall in T20Is, India have the upper hand—winning nine out of 13 contests, with Pakistan managing three wins and one tie.
|IND vs PAK head-to-head T20 World Cup Matches played
|Matches played
|India won
|Pakistan won
|Tied
|No result
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
What Makes This Rivalry Special
Every time these two teams meet, you never quite know what will happen. Nail-biting finishes, big chases, superb individual performances, India vs Pakistan in T20s offers all that and more. It’s not just about runs or wickets, but the emotion, the legacy, and what’s at stake, titles, pride, and sometimes, World Cup moments.
