Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Beyond sportsmanship: Suryakumar Yadav's blunt reply on no-handshake saga

Beyond sportsmanship: Suryakumar Yadav's blunt reply on no-handshake saga

Suryakumar Yadav dedicates India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan to armed forces, defends no-handshake stance, and sparks sportsmanship debate.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav

India captain Suryakumar Yadav with his deputy Shubman Gill

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

When Suryakumar Yadav lofted a six over mid-wicket to seal India’s seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in Dubai, it was more than a winning shot. It was a statement. And when the captain walked into the post-match press conference, his words carried the same weight as his bat.
 
“We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship,” Suryakumar said, dedicating the triumph to India’s armed forces and the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
This was not just cricket—it was politics, memory, and national pride converging on a single evening.   
 
 

Also Read

Suryakumar Yadav

SKY: 'Stand by victims of families of Pahalgam terror attack' | IND vs PAK

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

'No handshake': India avoids customary gesture after match | IND vs PAK

IND vs PAK

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup 2025: Dominant India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dubai

IND vs PAK

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

Rajiv Shukla

Only Rajiv Shukla, ACC board member, may attend IND vs PAK match: Report

 
Why was Team India's sportsmanship questioned after the India vs Pakistan cricket match?
 
In sports, teams usually greet the players of the opposite side after the match. It is regarded as sportsmanship, as whether a team wins or loses, it shows respect to the players, who are the brand ambassadors of the game, regardless of the result.
 
However, India opting not to go through with the customary handshake after the match, even when Pakistan coach Mike Hesson came to the Indian dugout, triggered a debate over sportsmanship. 
 
So what really happened after Surya hit the winning six?
 
Suryakumar Yadav struck the winning run and started walking back to the pavilion with Shivam Dube, who was at the non-striker’s end. On the way to the dressing room, Surya and Dube were greeted by their teammates and the coaching staff, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir.
 
While Indian players shook hands among themselves, within a few moments every member of the Indian contingent went back to the pavilion and closed the door.
 
Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, who is from New Zealand, went to the Indian dugout but found nobody present.
 
Later, Pakistan captain Salman Agha boycotted the post-match presentation and did not come out to speak to the broadcasters.  
 
Why the saga matters
 
The Dubai clash was the first India–Pakistan meeting since the April terror attack in Pahalgam and the Indian Armed Forces’ retaliatory ‘Operation Sindoor.’ Calls for a boycott had grown louder in the run-up, but the match went ahead before a near-capacity crowd—85 per cent of them Indian supporters.
 
Yet what stood out even more than the dominance on the field was what did not happen off it: handshakes. Neither at the toss nor after the game did Indian players engage in the ritual exchange, despite Pakistan lining up in anticipation. For some, it was unsporting. For others, it was a powerful gesture of solidarity.
 
Head coach Gautam Gambhir underlined the larger message. “This match was important as we wanted to show solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack. More importantly, we want to thank the Indian Army for their successful Operation Sindoor,” he said.   
 
The numbers behind the dominance
 
  The scorecard reflected India’s control. Pakistan, choosing to bat, collapsed to 97/8, with only Shaheen Shah Afridi’s counterattacking 33 not out in 16 balls taking them to 127/9. India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav (3/18), Axar Patel (2/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28), cut through Pakistan’s top order with clinical precision.
 
While analysing the India vs Pakistan match on his YouTube handle, India former cricketer R Ashwin said the current Pakistani team cannot match the standards of Indian cricketer, noting that India's B team can even defeat the Pakistani national side.
 
India’s chase had early jitters, losing two wickets in the powerplay. But Abhishek Sharma’s whirlwind 31 off 13 balls gave the innings momentum. Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out) and Tilak Varma (31) built a steady 56-run stand before Yadav finished the job with 25 balls to spare. Kuldeep was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his spell.
 
With this win, India have booked a spot in Super 4 round as they are on top position in Group A.   
 
Beyond sport: the bigger picture
 
The “no-handshake” saga is already being debated as much as the runs scored or wickets taken. Was it defiance, diplomacy, or sheer emotion? In the end, it reinforced that contests between India and Pakistan are never only about bat and ball.
 
For India’s players, dedicating the win to the armed forces and victims of terror elevated the match to something greater than sport. For the fans, the victory was both a cricketing triumph and a symbolic act of remembrance.
 
As the Asia Cup progresses, one thing is clear: this rivalry does not just test cricketing skill. It continues to mirror the complexities of politics, national sentiment, and the human need to find meaning beyond the scoreboard.
 
With Pakistan also set to qualify for the Super 4 stage, the two arch-rivals are set to clash once again on September 22 at the same venue. The drama on and off the field has put some life in the continental tournament, where it seems India are beyond their Asian peers in the shortest format of the game.

More From This Section

Asia Cup 2025 Group A leaderboard

Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table: India and Pakistan's latest rankings

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Group B points table: AFG, SL, BAN, HKC team standings

India vs Pakistan broadcast details

India vs Pakistan live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 live telecast details

India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan playing 11, timing, live streaming

Dubai pitch report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayInfosys Share BuybackBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon