Iyer takes red-ball cricket break, communicates back concern to BCCI

Iyer takes red-ball cricket break, communicates back concern to BCCI

Shreyas had pulled out of the India A's ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow, and now it has emerged that he has taken a temporary break from the red-ball format

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer plays a shot on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2025 second semifinal cricket match between Central Zone and West Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sep. 4, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket at this point owing to a stiff back, and also asked not to consider him for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Shreyas had pulled out of the India A's ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow, and now it has emerged that he has taken a temporary break from the red-ball format.

He was named captain of the India A but Dhruv Jurel stepped in in the absence of the Mumbaikar.

While he informed the India A' team management that he has gone to Mumbai for personal reasons, he has informed chairman of the selection committee that his back can't take rigours of first-class and Test cricket for the time being, a BCCI source told PTI.

 

In fact, Shreyas has made his request formal through a letter to Agarkar.

It makes Shreyas, who had led Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 final, a doubtful starter for the Ranji Trophy season starting on October 15.

PTI understands that Shreyas will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation of his back, and for the recovery process.

It may be recalled that Shreyas has a history of back troubles with him as experienced discomfort during last domestic season as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shreyas Iyer BCCI

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

